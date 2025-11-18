Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Liam Payne was behaving erratically before jumping off his balcony, an alleged cleaning staff member said. A leaked WhatsApp voice memo identified a woman named “Catia,” who presumably works at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The shocking audio went viral on social media.
Originally in Spanish, an alleged 23-second WhatsApp was initially shared by an X page (formerly known as Twitter) that goes by “Lorem Ipsum” or “@altashanta” on Wednesday (October 16).
“Some cleaning staff girls who work at the hotel where Liam Payne was staying (CasaSur) said the guy was super high. No surprise,” Lorem Ipsum wrote in the caption.
In the voice recording, an individual saved as “Aguus” in the WhatsApp conversation could be heard saying: “Yes. He’s dead the man. He’s dead. Some say he fainted in the lobby (of the hotel).”
Liam Payne was behaving erratically before jumping off his balcony
Image credits: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Image credits: Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu/Getty Images
“They brought him back again to his room and he was acting kinda crazy and he jumped. He jumped.
“He was totally wasted (drugged). Catia says that she did his room today and he was doing drugs in front of her. He was apologizing for the mess.”
The post has since amassed nearly 14 million views, 4,800 reposts, 68,000 likes, and 544 comments at the time of writing.
The claim came from an alleged cleaning staff member
Image credits: Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu/Getty Images
Image credits: altashanta
Although it remains unclear how Lorem Ipsum obtained the WhatsApp audio—leaving Bored Panda unable to verify the screen recording—a police statement seemed to support the claims.
Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, said in a statement to The Associated Press (AP) that Liam “had jumped from the balcony of his room.”
Police reportedly rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time.
A voice memo identified a woman named “Catia,” who presumably works at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Image credits: CollectibleCity
Pablo said police had received a warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”
The hotel manager could be heard on a 911 call obtained by the AP saying they had “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol … He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please.”
The manager’s voice became more anxious as the call went on, noting the room had a balcony.
The shocking audio from WhatsApp went viral on social media
Image credits: velvetcynic
Image credits: Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu/Getty Images
Liam tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires
Image credits: Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu/Getty Images
Liam tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The incident occurred at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday (October 16) as confirmed by the Policía Federal Argentina, Bored Panda previously reported.
Bored Panda has contacted CasaSur Palermo and Lorem Ipsum for comment.
“It happens to so many celebrities, I can’t believe it,” a reader commented
Image credits: L0NELYINCHICAGO
Image credits: Dhruvika89
Image credits: Autumnvessel
Image credits: L0NELYINCHICAGO
Image credits: Monster77571319
Image credits: evie_alchemist
Image credits: Swz_ReeZ
Image credits: JO_xxJO_
Image credits: itsgelh
Image credits: rhiannonrryy
Follow Us