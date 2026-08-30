Lewis Black: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lewis Black
August 30, 1948
Silver Spring, Maryland, US
78 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Lewis Black?
Lewis Niles Black is an American comedian and actor known for his signature angry rants. He channels frustration into incisive observations about society, politics, and daily life.
His breakout moment came with the popular “Back in Black” commentary segment on The Daily Show, starting in 1996. This platform solidified his persona as a master of outrage, resonating with a wide audience.
Early Life and Education
Born in Washington, D.C., Lewis Black was raised in a middle-class Jewish family in Silver Spring, Maryland. His mother was a teacher and his father a mechanical engineer and artist, instilling an early appreciation for both education and critical thought.
He attended Springbrook High School before studying playwriting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Black later earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Yale School of Drama, shaping his diverse artistic foundation.
Notable Relationships
Lewis Black was married for a brief period when he was 26 years old; the marriage lasted less than a year. During this time, he was involved in a complicated situation involving a child he initially believed was his.
He has no children and has remained single since that early experience. Black often incorporates observations on relationships into his stand-up comedy routines.
Career Highlights
Lewis Black’s unique style of an escalating, angry rant made him a household name through numerous stand-up specials. He has released eight comedy albums, including two Grammy Award winners.
Beyond stand-up, Black notably voiced the character Anger in Pixar’s Academy Award-winning film Inside Out and its sequel. He also remains the longest-running contributor to The Daily Show.
Black received two Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album and was recognized with the Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards, cementing his status as a prominent voice in political satire.
Signature Quote
“Writing is thinking and thinking is hard work.”
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