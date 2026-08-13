Lennon Stella: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lennon Stella
August 13, 1999
Oshawa, Canada
27 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Lennon Stella?
Lennon Ray Louise Stella is a Canadian singer and actress known for her soulful voice and genre-blending pop. Her music often features emotionally direct storytelling.
She first gained widespread attention playing Maddie Conrad on the television series Nashville, alongside her sister Maisy. Their viral YouTube cover of Robyn’s “Call Your Girlfriend” further captivated audiences.
Early Life and Education
Born in Oshawa, Canada, Lennon Ray Louise Stella grew up immersed in music, as her parents, Brad and MaryLynne Stella, were a country music duo. The family relocated to Nashville, fostering her early musical talents.
Stella began singing at age five and later learned to play guitar, ukulele, and piano. She attended Brentwood High School, continuing to develop her creative skills.
Notable Relationships
A string of public romances has marked Lennon Ray Louise Stella’s personal life. She was previously linked to singer Jacob Whitesides.
Stella is currently single, with her relationship status being a subject of public speculation in recent years.
Career Highlights
Lennon Ray Louise Stella’s debut studio album, Three. Two. One., released in 2020, garnered critical acclaim and commercial success, charting on the Billboard 200. Her six-year role as Maddie Conrad on the hit series Nashville also solidified her presence in entertainment.
She expanded her music career by signing with Records and Columbia Records, leading to collaborations like “Polaroid” with Jonas Blue and Liam Payne. Stella also lent her voice to “Takeaway” by The Chainsmokers and Illenium, amassing significant streams.
Signature Quote
“This is me releasing myself from the pressure of prior expectations and intimidations. Three, two, one, I’m diving in and doing what feels good to myself.”
Follow Us