Legendary Actors Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver on Working Together

Kevin Kline is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood. He began his career in the film industry in 1970, and he hasn’t looked back. His career is one of pomp and circumstance, and he’s earned every bit of that. His Academy Award and his three Tony Awards are likely evidence enough to persuade even this staunchest critic that he’s done well for himself. The actor is once again working with the lovely Sigourney Weaver, and the dynamic duo is happy to be back in action on their new project. Fans, however, want to know when they worked together before and how they feel about it as so much time has passed.
Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver’s First Roles Together
These two icons filmed ‘Dave’ together in 1993. The political comedy was a huge hit, and these two played a married couple. Well, they kind of played a married couple. Kevin Kline’s character, Dave, owns a temporary employment company in the Georgetown/DC area, and he bears a striking resemblance to the President of the United States.
In fact, he has a good time impersonating the president when he has time. But, when the president decides he’d like to engage in an extramarital affair, the Secret Service taps Dave to walk around impersonating the president to keep the affair private. He then gets to be ‘married’ to the President’s wife, who is played by Sigourney Weaver. The two worked well together this time around, and it was just the beginning for them.
Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver’s Second Role Together
It was only four years later, in 1997, that these two worked together for a second time. This time around, they starred in a film called ‘The Ice Storm.’ While they don’t play a married couple in this movie, they still do well together. The ensemble cast was massive, and the movie was good. Not as good as the book, of course, but it never is. This happens to mark the last time these two worked together. As of 2022, it’s been 25 years since this dynamic duo worked as a team, and now they are back.
Third Time is a Charm
Does that phrase work if the first-time times were also good? We don’t know, but these two are back and better than ever in another book-to-movie adaptation. This time, they are playing a romantic couple. Sigourney Weaver is a successful real estate agent who once spent time in a romantic relationship with Kevin Kline’s character. She’s spiraled into a world of alcoholism, and she finds her former flame. They reconnect, and things go from there. Kevin Kline had nothing but wonderful things to say about working with Weaver once again.
“Well, for me, it was déjà vu. It was nice. It was like nothing else,” said Kline. He went on to say, “Going back to work with Sigourney it was like going to a high school reunion, but not really knowing any of the people there.” He also said, “We’ve always gotten along and had an easy time. We sort of seem to be on the same page. We think alike. We’re like-minded, and we like acting. We like having fun, and Sigourney’s always made me laugh from the first day I met her,” he said of working with his longtime friend. It sounds like these two had a great time together.
Weaver only agreed with everything Kline had to say about working together. “With Kevin, I always felt like when I let go of that trapeze swing, he would be there to catch me. And that’s such a wonderful feeling for an actor who’s paying a role like this and has to kind of get out in unexpected territory. Kevin’s just so present,” she said of working with her friend. These two clearly work well together. They also have great on-screen chemistry, and we expect ‘The Good House’ will be nothing short of a success for both. They are both living legends, and watching them together is a gift.