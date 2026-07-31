Husband Complains About Wife Squeezing His Hand Too Hard During Labor, Leaves To Get Some Rest

Women go through a lot during pregnancy. They deal with hormonal and physical changes that come with carrying a human being inside their bodies.
Double those struggles if she happens to be carrying twins, as this woman did. But what made her situation a nightmare wasn’t the strenuous physical demands or the higher health risks. It was her husband, who decided not to be there for her as she went into labor.
He seemed so clueless that he decided to ask the internet whether what he did was wrong. And sure enough, the people gave it to him.
Carrying twins is typically a more strenuous experience for a woman
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
But what made the situation worse for this mom-to-be was her own husband, who left her in the middle of labor
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Her volatile reaction made her husband question whether what he did was wrong
Image credits: nd3000 / Envato (not the actual photo)
The man also hinted that their marriage may be in trouble
Image credits: apcsois
Twin pregnancies are automatically classified as high-risk
What likely exasperated readers who faulted the husband was his cluelessness about the greater health risks his wife faced. According to the Cleveland Clinic, twin pregnancies are automatically classified as high-risk due to a number of factors.
Among the list of possible complications are anemia, either low or excess amniotic fluid (the liquid that cushions the baby in the womb and aids development, among other vital functions), and problems with the placenta.
The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) also confirmed that twin pregnancy has a higher likelihood of multiple gestations, which increases the risks of premature births. The mom may also develop gestational diabetes, which also puts the baby in danger of developing the disease later in life.
Given how overwhelming, exhausting, and taxing the experience can be, the World Health Organization shared the importance of having a labor companion for the woman.
The WHO notes that this person’s role would be to provide practical support, such as encouraging the mother to remain mobile during the process, offering emotional support, and providing non-pharmacological pain relief, such as massages and meditation.
“Labor companions also help women feel in control and build their confidence through praise, reassurance, and continuous physical presence.”
The man’s attitude towards his wife’s struggles, which could potentially be life-threatening, is alarming and questionable, at best. His wife’s volatile reactions were valid, and it would be unsurprising if she decides to rethink their marriage. That experience alone could indicate how her husband would be in times of crisis and need, and it wasn’t very promising.
Most people agree that he was a huge jerk for what he did
But there was one person who sided with him
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