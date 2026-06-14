“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

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We go through life and learn each day, but sometimes we can be factually wrong in what we believe. Research shows that we tend to embrace information that supports our beliefs, even when it’s wrong, and scientists call this “confirmation bias.” Sifting through what’s true and not can be especially hard online; luckily, there are communities that help debunk common misconceptions and myths.

The “Learned Wrong” is a subreddit dedicated exactly to that, with a mission of “Clearing up misconceptions and outdated information you might have been taught across history, science, [intimacy], health, and more.”

From serious science stuff like myths about the ozone layer, to more light-hearted ones like our teachers telling us we won’t always have a calculator in our pockets or how periods really work, here are the most interesting things people have unlearned thanks to this online community.

More info: Reddit

#1 Most Women Probably Won’t Care Either

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

#2 I Learned Wrong That “News” Stands For “Notable Events, Weather, And Sports”

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#3 I Learned Wrong That Botox Makes You Look Younger

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#4 Some Of Y’all Learned Wrong That Society Totally Forgot About The Hole In The Ozone Layer

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#5 Nobel Prize Winning Economist Paul Krugman

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: lilbasedgsus

#6 This Guy Learned Wrong That Menstrual Pain Is A Myth

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#7 “You Won’t Always Have A Calculator In Your Pocket”

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: SomeEpicName

#8 Being Cold Won’t Directly Give You A Cold. Colds Are Caused By Viruses, Not By Temperature

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#9 People Didn’t Only Live Until They Were 30 In The Past

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: candcaviar

#10 I Learned Wrong That Puerto Rico Isn’t Technically Part Of The US

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#11 Turkey May Not Have Actually Been Eaten At “The First Thanksgiving” In 1621

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source:  unlearning_myths

#12 Vikings Didn’t Actually Wear Horned Helmets. That Image Was Based Off 19th Century Art Rather Than Actual Archaeological Findings

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#13 Dinosaurs Weren’t All Scaly Reptiles. Some Actually Had Feathers Or Feather-Like Coverings

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: SomeEpicName

#14 I Learned Wrong That Bats Are Blind. Bats Do Use Echolocation To Locate Prey, But It’s Supplementary To Their Vision (Which Works Quite Well) Rather Than A Replacement

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: nlearning_myths

#15 I Learned Wrong That Everyone’s Forgotten After 3 Generations

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#16 Just One Space Is Fine

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#17 How To Never Work A Day In Your Life

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#18 You’ve Been Buying IKEA Furniture Wrong

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#19 I Learned Wrong Back In Elementary School That Christopher Columbus Was A Hero Who Did Nothing Wrong

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#20 Shaving Doesn’t Make Hair Grow Back Thicker. This Was Disproven Almost A Hundred Years Ago. This Myth Might Exist Because Newly Grown Hair Can Look Thicker

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#21 People Do Not Swallow 8 Spiders A Year While Sleeping

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#22 Sugar Doesn’t Directly Make Kids Hyper. Eating Sugary Foods Is Associated With Activities Where Kids Are Typically Hyper, Such As Birthday Parties

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source:  unlearning_myths

#23 Breakfast Isn’t The Most Important Meal Of The Day For Everyone. It Only Might Be For People Who Need Extra Energy In The Mornings. Research Shows That Overall Nutrition Is More Important Than When You Eat

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#24 Til The Great Wall Of China Is Not Actually Visible From Space, It’s Just A Myth

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: Guilty_Writer3165

#25 This Isn’t How You Should Be Washing Your Face???

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#26 Today I Learned White Claws Aren’t Energy Drinks

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#27 I Learned Wrong From Nintendo That Mario And Peach Are Just Friends

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#28 I Learned Wrong That Forgetting Your Password Is Weakness

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#29 Wydm People Irl Don’t Go From Dorky To Hot Just From Taking Off Their Glasses??

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: SomeEpicName

#30 Still Eating Your Halloween Candy? The Chances Of It Being Poisoned Are Way Lower Than What You’ve Probably Been Taught, But Not Zero

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#31 I Learned Wrong That The Moon Has No Gravity

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#32 Jesus Might Not Have Actually Been Born On December 25. No Official Record Of His Birth Has Been Found. There Are Multiple Theories As To Why December 25 Was Chosen

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#33 The Pilgrims May Not Have Initially Landed At Plymouth Rock In 1620. The Actual Landing Place Hasn’t Been Found Yet

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#34 The Indigenous Mexica People Did Not Believe That Spanish Explorer Hernán Cortés Was A God

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#35 Eating Carrots Won’t Help Improve Your Vision. Carrots Help Maintain Overall Eye Health, But Won’t Make You See Better In The Dark

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#36 The English Spelling Rule “I Before E Except After C” Doesn’t Hold Up As Much As You Were Taught It Does. There’s A Ton Of Exceptions: Science, Height, Their, Protein, Caffeine, Vein, Beige, Neighbor, Weird, Seize, And Many Others Break This

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#37 I Learned Wrong That Marie Antoinette Said “Let Them Eat Cake” About The French Working Class. The Actual Line Was “Let Them Eat Brioche” And Written By Philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau In His Autobiography Who Attributed It To An Unnamed Princess

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#38 I Learned Wrong That Hip Dips Are Caused By Weight Or Are A Deformity. Turns Out They’re Pretty Normal, Common, And Can’t Be “Fixed” By Workouts

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#39 I Learned Wrong That Bulls Charge At Matadors Because The Flag They Wave Is Red. The Color Doesn’t Matter, Only The Motion

TIL that Bulls don’t actually hate the colour red. In Bull fights, they don’t charge at the cape because of its colour, but because of the motion it makes when the matador waves it. The cape is just red to mask the bloodstains from the fight.

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#40 The Pilgrims Didn’t Actually Wear Black Clothing With Buckles On The Regular. They Usually Wore Colorful Clothing. The Black Clothing Mainly Came From How They Were Depicted By The Victorians

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

#41 The First Thanksgiving In 1621 Wasn’t Just A Celebration Of Gratitude And Friendship Between The Indigenous Folks (Wampanoag) And The Pilgrims. The Wampanoag Were Mainly Motivated By Securing An Alliance For Self-Defense

“Menstrual Pain Is A Myth”: 41 Surprising Things People Still Believe Are True

Image source: unlearning_myths

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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