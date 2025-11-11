Leaf-Inspired Bags From Budapest

Leafling is a Budapest-based shop that’s taking a leaf out of nature by using the natural world to inspire these beautiful bags and backpacks.

Gabriella Moldovanyi and her partner Adam are the creative duo behind the scenes, and their designs are based around the shape of leaves to create a product that’s both practical and evocative. “The ideas of the leaf design came when owls were really trendy a few year’s back,” Gabriella told Bored Panda. “And since everyone was making products with it I wanted to keep within a woodland theme. So came the idea of the leaf.”

All of the bags are made by hand and they’re available in a variety of styles to suit your every need. From large backpacks to small saddlebags, these bags look as good in the great outdoors as they do against more urban backdrops. They’re made from water-resistant fabric in order to withstand the elements, and you can buy them from their store on Etsy. They’re the perfect accessory this summer. Or fall. Or spring. Or, well, for any season come to think of it!

More info: Etsy (h/t)

These bags are available to buy on Etsy

