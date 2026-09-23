Courtroom Drama After Lawyer Publicly Rips Into Judge For Calling Her Dress “Inappropriate”

Mariah Medina, a Texas defense lawyer and former San Antonio reporter, found herself at the center of an unexpected courtroom controversy after a judge confronted her over her outfit.
What happened next left Medina questioning the judge’s behavior.
She later took to social media to show people what she had been wearing and explain what happened inside the courtroom.
Her post immediately sparked a debate among netizens, with some defending the lawyer while others agreeing with the judge.
“I think that’s a judge problem!” one person commented.
A defense lawyer alleged the judge asked her to come close so she could see what she was wearing
Medina said the incident happened during a brief trial announcement docket at the Bexar County Government building on September 21.
She was wearing a gray, sleeveless J.Crew shift dress.
According to Medina, the appearance was supposed to be a quick in-and-out session.
“She had me come around the bench so she could see my outfit… in front of defendants and other lawyers,” Medina wrote on X.
She alleged the judge then laughed and asked, “If I really believed that my dress was appropriate for a jury trial,” before asking whether she had a blazer in her car.
Medina later posted a photograph of the dress so people could see what she wore.
“This is what I was wearing today when a judge said that I was inappropriately dressed for court,” she wrote.
The dress was a gray shift style that exposed her arms. Medina said, “It’s a dress I’ve worn on air countless times and a dress that I have worn to other courts without issue.
She even shared a video of herself wearing it to show that it was not backless or particularly revealing.
Medina alleged her biggest objection was the fact that she did not break the court’s dress code rules
Medina continued arguing that the dress did not violate the dress rules posted outside the courtroom.
“Apart from her having her dress code on the doors outside her court (that my dress didn’t violate), it was completely mean-spirited and unprofessional to address it in the manner that she did,” Medina said.
She also pointed out that her case was not actually going to trial that day, and the judge was aware of that.
Medina said the court had a list of clothing restrictions, but it did not include a sleeveless dress like hers.
“I grew up in a conservative church, and I was truly confused,” she said. “It’s appropriate length, doesn’t expose cleavage… It’s a J. Crew dress for crying out loud, not a Hoochies Anonymous Club.”
She did, however, say she would cover up in the judge’s courtroom going forward.
“It’s not the hill to d*e on,” Medina said, adding that she had no problem putting on a coat during the remaining months the judge would be on the bench.
After Medina shared the ordeal on social media, the detractors quickly began debating who’s at fault
khezez/Pexels (not the actual photo)
One person, who had been a lawyer for 30 years, said, “Lawyer for 30 years here….dress is perfectly appropriate (have seen similar hundreds of times), and judge’s behavior was wildly inappropriate. I would put in a formal complaint. Judges are not despots, not allowed to be absurdly rude, and are certainly not fashion designers for female attorneys.”
Someone else agreed with Medina but still thought a jacket would have been the safer choice.
“She should have worn a jacket over her dress,” the person wrote. “While judges no longer wear white wigs, there are still a few rules of decorum to adhere to. I wouldn’t want my male lawyer to show up in a muscle shirt.”
Another commenter said courtroom customs differ depending on where you are.
“Customs are different in different places,” they wrote. “I think most courts I am familiar with would not be ok with sleeveless. Men have to wear full suits. Women wear suits and some wear dresses but mostly suits.”
Others saw nothing wrong with Medina’s outfit.
“Absolutely ridiculous! The dress is totally appropriate,” one person wrote. “This judge was just being a hater.”
However, not everyone sided with Medina.
“If a judge says it’s inappropriate to wear in their courtroom. It’s inappropriate, end of discussion,” one wrote.
Another wrote, “I agree with the judge. He should have held you in contempt and tossed you in jail for 10 days. Then maybe you’d learn to dress.”
One offered a more detailed explanation, writing, “My perspective is not that she’s calling it immodest. It’s simply less polished and authoritative than if you wore a nice blazer over it,” they wrote.
“It’s about arguing a case in front of the jury. A blazer adds a sense of authority.”
Apparently, there is no single nationwide dress code, as court systems and judges can have their own rules
Sora Shimazaki/Pexels (not the actual photo)
No nationwide dress code requires every lawyer in every US courtroom to dress the same way.
Court systems and individual judges can have their own rules.
In Medina’s case, the relevant Bexar County Criminal District Court rules state that attorneys and court officials must wear business attire. At the same time, business-casual clothing may be permitted at the court’s discretion.
Bexar County’s own guidance for people preparing for court also says women should dress conservatively, avoiding clothing that is too tight or revealing, including tank tops, halter tops, miniskirts, and shorts. It recommends neat, clean clothing and says not to overdress.
Other courts can be more specific.
For instance, Liberty County, Georgia’s published courtroom guidance says people appearing in court should dress in a way that shows respect for the court.
Its prohibited clothing list includes tube and halter tops, plunging necklines, midriff tops, ripped clothing, mini-skirts and shorts. It also says sleeveless shirts can be worn with a jacket.
“This is so cringe,” wrote one netizen
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