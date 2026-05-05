Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As ‘Very Disturbing’ Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sánchez, a journalist-turned-socialite and wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, faced intense social media scrutiny on Monday, May 4, over her 2026 Met Gala appearance. 

Her fashion choice became a flashpoint for criticism, with many users expressing disappointment with her perceived lack of effort in dressing up, despite being a co-chair of the event.

“All that money and that’s the best she could do?” one user asked.

The commentary came after an insider divulged that the fashion world despises the Bezoses’ presence in elite circles.

Lauren Sánchez’s Met Gala look left viewers unimpressed

Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Penske Media/Getty Images

Sánchez hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a custom Schiaparelli gown with a corset and laced-up back detailing.

The ensemble appeared to draw inspiration from Italian painter John Singer Sargent’s 1884 portrait, Madam X.

The artwork, initially called the “world’s most scandalous” for depicting a strap of the subject’s gown slipping off her shoulder, has long been one of the Met’s biggest attractions. 

Sánchez’s ode to the same was seen by a netizen as “dressed for an Amazon party.” 

Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images

“You can buy the Met Gala, but you can’t buy style,” noted another, referring to the $10 million she and Jeff Bezos reportedly poured into serving as honorary co-chairs of the soirée this year.

“She could’ve at least attempted to be on theme,” a third voiced, while a fourth stated she could’ve stayed at home as the theme this year was “the most straightforward in years.”

The 2026 Met Gala encouraged guests to express their idea of art through couture, with the theme “Costume Art” and a dress code titled “Fashion is Art.”

Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

Image credits: John Singer Sargent

“This looks like an ad on an esc*rt website that no one would click on,” a separate user commented about Sánchez’s look.

The flak followed a fashion source revealing they don’t welcome Sánchez’s involvement with the Met.

The source’s disapproval of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez was rooted in their political alignment

Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

Image credits: CreepPhone

Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

Image credits: Samtennis7

Speaking to the Daily Mail on Monday, the anonymous source said that Jeff and Lauren’s association with the current right-wing administration (Amazon donated $1 million to the president’s inauguration) is at odds with the fashion industry’s generally liberal politics.

“Of all the wealthy people to sponsor this, I think they definitely rub people the wrong way,” the source said. 

They added that they find it “very hurtful and very disturbing” for the Bezoses to be “the face of this year’s Met Gala.”

Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The insider also noted that a billionaire couple presiding over the Met Gala during a time when the country is at war, and the majority of people in the U.S. are experiencing economic hardship, feels out of touch.

“When so many people are struggling just to have their basic needs met, that’s not necessarily the image that everyone wants to see,” they said. 

Industry figures weren’t the only ones side-eyeing the pair’s sponsorship of the Met Gala. 

Political and socio-economic protests were staged both at the Met Museum and across New York City ahead of the event

Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

Image credits: truthconquest

Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

Image credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The protests were led by a Britain-based anti-billionaire activist group called Everyone Hates Elon.

The group first highlighted Amazon’s contractual ties to the controversial U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). They drew attention to how Amazon Web Services (AWS) powers technologies allegedly used for “ab**ive” immigrant tracking and deportation.

The pushback appeared across New York City through a series of posters. One depicted Jeff Bezos dressed in ICE gear, while another featured the Met Gala red carpet alongside the message: “Brought to you by the firm that powers ICE.”

Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

Image credits: Sourstrawbweey

Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

Image credits: everyonehateselon_/Instagram

In their separate effort to denounce the Amazon head, Everyone Hates Elon posted posters of Bezos alongside the slogan: “The Bezos Met Gala invites you to party like it’s 1939. Democracy is so last season.”

The campaign appeared to compare the growing influence of billionaires to the rise of authoritarianism in the year before World War II.

Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

Image credits: Heather_P_NYC/X

Hours before the Met Gala began, the group escalated their backlash by hiding hundreds of bottles filled with fake urine inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The stunt was intended to highlight longstanding criticism of Amazon’s working conditions, including allegations that warehouse employees were forced to urinate in bottles due to limited bathroom breaks.

The group also lit up Bezos’s Madison Square penthouse with messages including “Boycott the Bezos Met Gala” and “No red carpet for Trump’s billionaires.”

“Looks like she’s going to prom in 1992,” a netizen said about Lauren Sánchez’s Met Gala outing 

Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Lauren Sanchez Faces Brutal Fashion Backlash At Met Gala As &#8216;Very Disturbing&#8217; Gossip Is Now Swirling

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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