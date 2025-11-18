50 Hilarious Latte Art Fails

The very best baristas know how to make their customers feel special. They go the extra mile, even when they don’t have to. They might genuinely inquire how you’re doing, say a kind word, take extra care when brewing your drink, or add a free treat alongside your cup of joe. Meanwhile, some coffee shop employees like to surprise folks with stellar latte art. However, things don’t always go according to plan..!
Our team here at Bored Panda, which runs almost exclusively on caffeine and bamboo, has curated a list of some of the finest latte art fails from around the globe. Some of these designs are so bad that they’re genuinely good. Others are works-in-progress that are full of soul. It’s a delicious serving of comedy, served alongside some unintentional masterpieces. Go on, take a coffee break, and scroll down for a good dose of humor and goofiness. You deserve it!
#1 I’m Reaching My 4th Month Working For A Licensed Store And I Still Don’t Know How To Pour A Flat White. So I Tried Practicing When The Crowd Level Decreased A Little
I unintentionally made a masterpiece. I present to you a cat’s butt.
#2 Latte Art Fail. This Is My Favorite One From The Past. When You Wanted To Draw A Boat, But You End Up With ET
#3 Tried To Layer Two “Latte Hearts”, But Got A Doggo Instead
#4 Can Hardly Tell Them Apart
#5 Bad Swan, Good Nessie
#6 When Twisted People Try To Do Latte Art
#7 I Asked For A Cute Kitty With My Latte
#8 The Time When My Husband Tried To Recreate Our Dog In A Cup Of Coffee
#9 When You Want To Draw A Woman’s Face On Coffee And You Remember You Don’t Know How To Draw
#10 First Time Trying A Swan. I Think I Nailed It
#11 Not All Lattes Art Turn Out How We Hope
#12 Failed The Latte Swan Art. I Accidentally Made It Into A Dog Wagging Its Tail Very Quickly
#13 My Latte “Art”
#14 Still Learning Latte Art Technique. I Either Get My Milk Frothy Or Not Micro-Foamed Enough For Regular Pour Art. I Like To Name My Abominations
#15 I Failed My Latte Art, And It Turned Out Looking Like An Embryo
#16 Me As A Barista
#17 My Attempt At Coffee “Art” Is This Stumpy 3-Legged Lab
#18 I Tried To Make A Latte Cat
#19 Another Latte Art Fail, But Does Anyone Else See Harry Battling A Dementor?
#20 Coffee Portrait, But A Bad One
#21 A Barista Tried To Do The Lord Of The Rings Art On A Caramel Latte
#22 Don’t Mean To Brag, But, I Think I Nailed The Whole Latte Art Thing
#23 Dog Latte Attempt. Not A Very Good One
#24 I Tried… My First Attempt Was Delicious, Had To Drink Some Before A Picture
#25 My Attempted Swan Turned Into The Sorting Hat From Harry Potter
#26 I Asked My Barista To Give Me The Mona Lisa On My Latte
#27 A Failed Heart Turned Into A Fish
#28 This Is Why I Can’t Be A Barista
#29 When You Ask For A Caramel Latte On Almond Milk And End Up With What Can Only Be Described As A Cross Between An Old Man With A Goatee And A Chicken
#30 I Know This Latte Isn’t Beautiful But It Makes Me Happy. It’s My First Attempt At Doing Any Kind Of Art Thing
#31 When Even Your Coffee Is Surprised By How Ugly Your Latte Art Is. But It’s Delicious. I Swear
#32 An Onion Maybe?
#33 Let’s Call It A Swan?
#34 First Attempts At Latte Art, Last Picture Is What I Was Trying To Make
#35 The Sad Face Even Has A Comb-Over. Good Luck On Today
#36 I Didn’t Think I Could Make A Worse Attempt Than My Last One
#37 Such A Beautiful Art
#38 Is This The Sun?
#39 This Is How My Latte Art Is Going
#40 Here Is My Attempt At A Snail Which Dissolved Into A Blob. And Also, This Coffee Was Cold
#41 Mondays. Hope You All Had A Better Start Into The New Week
#42 At Least They Tried
#43 Accidentally Failed At Making Hearts On My Latte And Ended Up With A Man With A Mustache Instead
#44 I Was Trying To Make A Baby Yoda Latte Art
#45 Depressed Bunny
#46 A Local Place Is Advertising This Beetroot Latte Monstrosity
#47 My Attempt At 3D Latte Foam Art. I Don’t Think I Should’ve Used Chocolate Sauce
#48 A Failed Feather? A Dinosaur With A Bubble For An Eye?
#49 I’m Learning Latte Art. I’m Not Good
#50 My Latte Art Is Improving
