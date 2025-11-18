50 Hilarious Latte Art Fails

The very best baristas know how to make their customers feel special. They go the extra mile, even when they don’t have to. They might genuinely inquire how you’re doing, say a kind word, take extra care when brewing your drink, or add a free treat alongside your cup of joe. Meanwhile, some coffee shop employees like to surprise folks with stellar latte art. However, things don’t always go according to plan..!

Our team here at Bored Panda, which runs almost exclusively on caffeine and bamboo, has curated a list of some of the finest latte art fails from around the globe. Some of these designs are so bad that they’re genuinely good. Others are works-in-progress that are full of soul. It’s a delicious serving of comedy, served alongside some unintentional masterpieces. Go on, take a coffee break, and scroll down for a good dose of humor and goofiness. You deserve it!

#1 I’m Reaching My 4th Month Working For A Licensed Store And I Still Don’t Know How To Pour A Flat White. So I Tried Practicing When The Crowd Level Decreased A Little

I unintentionally made a masterpiece. I present to you a cat’s butt.

Image source: Nia_444

#2 Latte Art Fail. This Is My Favorite One From The Past. When You Wanted To Draw A Boat, But You End Up With ET

Image source: agarojewska

#3 Tried To Layer Two “Latte Hearts”, But Got A Doggo Instead

Image source: coffeeart_withjill

#4 Can Hardly Tell Them Apart

Image source: joeheenan

#5 Bad Swan, Good Nessie

Image source: pantenepterodactyl

#6 When Twisted People Try To Do Latte Art

Image source: louizavery

#7 I Asked For A Cute Kitty With My Latte

Image source: Persyah

#8 The Time When My Husband Tried To Recreate Our Dog In A Cup Of Coffee

Image source: RayL11455

#9 When You Want To Draw A Woman’s Face On Coffee And You Remember You Don’t Know How To Draw

Image source: agarojewska

#10 First Time Trying A Swan. I Think I Nailed It

Image source: absolutelysurreal

#11 Not All Lattes Art Turn Out How We Hope

Image source: csc_dubbo

#12 Failed The Latte Swan Art. I Accidentally Made It Into A Dog Wagging Its Tail Very Quickly

Image source: nightzirch

#13 My Latte “Art”

Image source: JDMVilla

#14 Still Learning Latte Art Technique. I Either Get My Milk Frothy Or Not Micro-Foamed Enough For Regular Pour Art. I Like To Name My Abominations

Image source: Tbone3319

#15 I Failed My Latte Art, And It Turned Out Looking Like An Embryo

Image source: cassidilla_

#16 Me As A Barista

Image source: poorlycatdraw

#17 My Attempt At Coffee “Art” Is This Stumpy 3-Legged Lab

Image source: wolfheartdesign

#18 I Tried To Make A Latte Cat

Image source: Naptime23_7

#19 Another Latte Art Fail, But Does Anyone Else See Harry Battling A Dementor?

Image source: americashotmom

#20 Coffee Portrait, But A Bad One

Image source: spfxgirl

#21 A Barista Tried To Do The Lord Of The Rings Art On A Caramel Latte

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Don’t Mean To Brag, But, I Think I Nailed The Whole Latte Art Thing

Image source: ReneV423

#23 Dog Latte Attempt. Not A Very Good One

Image source: Menace_tosociety

#24 I Tried… My First Attempt Was Delicious, Had To Drink Some Before A Picture

Image source: freyfrey96

#25 My Attempted Swan Turned Into The Sorting Hat From Harry Potter

Image source: teapotthead

#26 I Asked My Barista To Give Me The Mona Lisa On My Latte

Image source: MamaRebbe

#27 A Failed Heart Turned Into A Fish

Image source: Znekcihc

#28 This Is Why I Can’t Be A Barista

Image source: basil_wonder

#29 When You Ask For A Caramel Latte On Almond Milk And End Up With What Can Only Be Described As A Cross Between An Old Man With A Goatee And A Chicken

Image source: twowheelsinc

#30 I Know This Latte Isn’t Beautiful But It Makes Me Happy. It’s My First Attempt At Doing Any Kind Of Art Thing

Image source: loveylevi17

#31 When Even Your Coffee Is Surprised By How Ugly Your Latte Art Is. But It’s Delicious. I Swear

Image source: caradepezcafe

#32 An Onion Maybe?

Image source: dimsimprincess

#33 Let’s Call It A Swan?

Image source: CountryCarandConsole

#34 First Attempts At Latte Art, Last Picture Is What I Was Trying To Make

Image source: st0nkb0nk

#35 The Sad Face Even Has A Comb-Over. Good Luck On Today

Image source: joestaten

#36 I Didn’t Think I Could Make A Worse Attempt Than My Last One

Image source: thespazmatazz

#37 Such A Beautiful Art

Image source: kanpai_coffee

#38 Is This The Sun?

Image source: aicepalacio

#39 This Is How My Latte Art Is Going

Image source: CaptainMunie

#40 Here Is My Attempt At A Snail Which Dissolved Into A Blob. And Also, This Coffee Was Cold

Image source: sophie_gould

#41 Mondays. Hope You All Had A Better Start Into The New Week

Image source: zugvogelcoffeeroastery

#42 At Least They Tried

Image source: hymaycreative

#43 Accidentally Failed At Making Hearts On My Latte And Ended Up With A Man With A Mustache Instead

Image source: scienceisthebestart

#44 I Was Trying To Make A Baby Yoda Latte Art

Image source: littleolefee

#45 Depressed Bunny

Image source: AmNotLost

#46 A Local Place Is Advertising This Beetroot Latte Monstrosity

Image source: ssfritz

#47 My Attempt At 3D Latte Foam Art. I Don’t Think I Should’ve Used Chocolate Sauce

Image source: catparent1666

#48 A Failed Feather? A Dinosaur With A Bubble For An Eye?

Image source: coffee.art.fails

#49 I’m Learning Latte Art. I’m Not Good

Image source: IAlwaysFinishMy

#50 My Latte Art Is Improving

Image source: HuttsLP

