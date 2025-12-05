Person Starts Their Wedding On Time, It Offends Their Chronically Late Parents Who Miss 75% Of It

“Being on time” is one of those concepts that is nowhere near as easy to understand as it might seem. In some places, if you show up “on time” to an event, it won’t even have started. Context is everything. But some folks have the particular misfortune of having to deal with a family that just won’t respect deadlines and schedules at all.
A man asked the internet if he was “wrong” for starting his own wedding on time. How can this be an issue? Well, his parents, who were perpetually late, thought he would pause his own wedding so they could show up, and ended up infuriated to learn that he had simply ordered it go ahead without them.
Being late can cause friction and arguments, which are never good for relationships
So when this guy’s parents arrived considerably late to his wedding, he wasn’t happy about it
It’s hard to understand why the parents made a scene when they were the ones running late
Common courtesy states that a wedding ceremony shouldn’t start more than 15 minutes after the time on the invitation, so guests should arrive well before the listed hour to be in their seats when the music starts.
But if people are running late, etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau thinks they should join the event discreetly and not bring undue attention to themselves.
While we can appreciate the Redditor’s parents for trying their best not to interrupt, it’s difficult to understand why they blamed him for not waiting for them.
Blais Comeau says you shouldn’t eat up all the attention at the reception with epic accounts of your harrowing journey or bring down the couple in any other way; it’s their day!
Whether you missed 10 minutes or an hour, she suggests you make the most of the time that’s left and forget all the challenges that led you to that point.
Instead of confronting their son, the parents could’ve just raised a toast to him and his new wife, stepped onto the dance floor, and smiled for the pictures. After all, they did make it.
Virtually everyone who has read his story said the man did nothing wrong
