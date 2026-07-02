Larry David: Bio And Career Highlights

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Larry David: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Larry David

July 2, 1947

Brooklyn, New York, US

79 Years Old

Cancer

Larry David: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Larry David?

Larry David is an American comedian, writer, and actor known for his dry wit and incisive observations on social absurdities. His distinctive humor often explores the uncomfortable nuances of everyday life.

He first gained widespread prominence as the co-creator of the seminal sitcom Seinfeld, which quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The show’s unique “about nothing” premise captivated audiences for nearly a decade.

Early Life and Education

Larry David grew up in the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, within a close-knit Jewish family, including his parents, Mortimer and Rose David, and older brother, Ken. His father worked as a men’s clothing manufacturer.

He attended Sheepshead Bay High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Maryland, College Park. It was during his college years that David discovered his natural ability to make people laugh by simply being himself.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Larry David’s life, including his marriage to environmental activist Laurie Lennard from 1993 to 2007. David and Lennard became prominent figures, often seen at various events.

David shares two daughters, Cazzie David and Romy David, with Laurie Lennard, with whom he maintains a co-parenting relationship. More recently, he married producer Ashley Underwood in October 2020.

Career Highlights

Lawrence Gene David’s career soared with Seinfeld, the iconic sitcom he co-created with Jerry Seinfeld, which aired from 1989 to 1998. The series became a cultural touchstone, earning him Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing.

Following Seinfeld, David created, wrote, and starred in the critically acclaimed HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, which ran from 1999 to 2024. The show, known for its improvisational style, garnered numerous awards and a dedicated fanbase, further cementing his comedic legacy.

Signature Quote

“Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald man—there’s your diamond in the rough.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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