Obese Woman Tries To Force Passenger To Raise Their Armrest, Flight Attendant Has To Get Involved

Unless you’re traveling in first class or business, modern air travel can seriously suck. Invasive security checks, bad food, and seats that get smaller every time you fly all add up to a lousy experience, so an entitled fellow passenger is the last thing you need.
A United flyer recently turned to an online community to vent after a confrontation they had with an obese couple who insisted they raise their armrest to make room for them. Now the passenger is demanding that airlines find solutions for larger passengers.
More info: Reddit
Economy air travel sucks enough, but for this flyer, things got even more unpleasant on a recent flight
Image credits: Pascal Borener / Pexels (not the actual photo)
They’d settled into their window seat when an obese couple arrived and asked them to lift their armrest to make room for them
Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT
The passenger gracefully declined, but the couple persisted, eventually getting a flight attendant involved
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
After the flight attendant said there was nothing she could do, the couple huffed and puffed for the rest of the 3-hour flight
Image credits: NotSureAnyway
Irate after their less-than-ideal experience, the passenger vented online, demanding that airlines find solutions for larger passengers
Flying can be stressful, but OP’s recent experience left them absolutely fuming. They boarded their United flight, got comfy in their window seat, headphones in, and book ready; everything seemed perfect. However, when a couple came down the aisle, it became obvious they weren’t going to fit in their two assigned seats, right next to OP’s.
The woman immediately asked OP to raise their armrest so she could spread into their space. With a polite smile, OP’s answer was simple: “No.” That should’ve been the end of it, but instead she tried again, insisting she needed it up because it was “constricting.” OP politely refused once more, determined to protect their seat.
The couple squeezed in anyway, with the obese husband practically sitting in the aisle. The woman huffed, puffed, and even forcefully tried lifting the armrest herself. When that failed, she called the flight attendant, who calmly explained that no passenger is required to give up the space they paid for. Awkward.
For three long hours, the disgruntled couple shifted uncomfortably while OP enjoyed their flight with the armrest firmly down. The incident, however, sparked frustration over airlines letting this happen in the first place, prompting OP to wonder why they don’t have clear policies on the issue.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Most airlines don’t exactly go out of their way to improve the travel experience for economy class travelers. Unruly kids are often left to run amok, entitled passengers can make flying a nightmare, and, as in OP’s case, there’s not much consideration for passengers put out by overweight rowmates. Is anything being done? We went looking for answers.
As previously reported, Dutch-Turkish carrier Corendon Airlines announced in 2024 that it would offer child-free cabin space for an extra fee on its flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao. What about “heavier” passengers, though?
In her article for The Guardian, Jessica Murray writes that airlines are trying to squeeze more people onto flights in response to rising demand. Some airlines have rebranded their seats as “slimline” – in Air Canada’s introduction of slimline seats, widths dropped from 47 cm (18.5 in) to 43 cm (16.9 in). Not great news for overweight passengers.
Air France, however, offers a 25% discount on extra seats for larger-bodied passengers if “the width of the seat is not sufficient.” Under Canadian airline rules, obese passengers traveling within the country’s borders can request an extra seat free of charge if they provide their BMI, height, weight, and seated width measurements.
In his article for Simple Flying, Luke Bodell writes that Southwest Airlines has one of the industry’s most generous policies regarding “Customers of Size,” allowing larger passengers to buy an extra seat and receive a refund later. It’s an easy process too, so customers of size don’t need to fill out a complicated form to book another seat or get their money back.
So, it seems some airlines are already tackling the “larger” passenger problem in an inclusive way, but not all of them, yet. Perhaps OP should take their complaint directly to United and, if they don’t get satisfaction, simply change airlines.
What do you think? Should all airlines adopt something like Southwest’s “customers of size” policy, or is OP being unreasonable? Share your opinion in the comments!
In the comments, readers praised the passenger for holding their ground, and one even offered a practical solution involving refunds or upgrades for being inconvenienced
Follow Us