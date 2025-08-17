“This Modern Age Is So Cringe”: Lana Del Rey Reveals Extreme Weight Loss Unleashed Body-Shaming Hell

Lana Del Rey is making headlines with a new single in which she calls out rival singer Ethel Cain, whom she accused of “body shaming” her.

Reports suggest that the two have been at loggerheads for years but have managed to keep their beef under the radar.

In a recent post, however, Del Rey cast a spotlight on their feud when she captioned a snippet of herself singing a few lines in the background.

Lana Del Rey went public with a feud that fans believe has been brewing for years

Image credits: honeymoon

“Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post/ Think it’s cute re-enacting my Chicago pose,” Del Rey can be heard singing in her signature after-hours vibrato. She later intones: “Most famous girl at the waffle house.”

Billboard reported that her followers quickly drew comparisons between her reference to said “Instagram post” and a now deleted photo of Cain posing with Salem actor Jack Donoghue—which some saw as replication of a photo Del Rey took with the actor in 2022.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker has since confirmed her stance on the 27-year-old transgender.

Del Rey did not always have a slim figure

Image credits: honeymoon

Responding to an Instagram Pop Base update, Del Rey confirmed that the two had a years-long beef when she wrote: 

“Didn’t know who Ethel was until a few years ago — when someone brought to my attention the disturbing and graphic side-by-side images she would often put up of me next to unflattering creatures and cartoon characters.”

The comment, which has since been deleted, accused Cain of “making constant comments about my weight.”

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty

As observed by various tabloids and fans, Del Rey, known for being slim, sports a ramp model’s physique—but this was not always the case.

Lana Del Rey gained a significant amount of weight at one stage

During COVID, Del Rey was observed to have gained a significant amount of size in the odd glimpses the public caught of her scooting out to get fast food.

But that look evaporated so abruptly that fans reverted to their default rumor: Ozempic.

Image credits: honeymoon

A chiropractor and professional in the field, Dr. Daniel Psaltis, came to the songstress‘s defense when he said in a TikTok video:

“Look at those quads. That is not Ozempic, folks.”

“That’s not something you can buy in the store, that’s good old fashioned hard work in the gym. Her transformation is amazing, and doable for most people.” 

Ethel Cain has since accused Del Rey of blocking her

Image credits: Kristy Sparow/Getty

Despite her apparent ability to bounce back to her favored look, Del Rey indicated in the post that she was indeed offended.

“I was confused at what she was getting at. Then, when I heard what she was saying behind closed doors from mutual friends and started inserting herself into my personal life I was definitely disturbed,” she wrote.

Cain has responded in a story on the same platform, confirming Del Rey’s hard feelings for her, saying: “Update: Lana Del Rey has blocked Ethel Cain on Instagram.”

Nicki Minaj appears to be in Del Rey’s corner 

Del Rey received support from a completely different genre: Nicki Minaj, who claimed she had been singing “Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post” all day.

“But how can a melody [and] instruments [and] background vocals [and] the mixing be so good that I’m walking around all day talking about a person named Ethel who I do not know hating an Instagram post I never even posted?” the Moment 4 Life rapper marveled.

“I’m sure Ethel is a nice person. *hums the melody again & drifts off into this somber state whilst looking off into the horizon*.”

Fans ganging up against Ethel have been labelled “transphobic”

Image credits: honeymoon

Cain was not without support. Azealia Banks, also from the rap scene, tweeted: “Everyone ganging up on Ethel Cain is transphobic.”

But the assertion did not go unchallenged, and one fan declared: “Men who a**se women deserve to be called out, even if they use a trans identity as a shield against criticism.”

One use finds the concept of body shaming a person that is prettier “wild”

Image credits: vandarte34

Image credits: olivia_p_walker

Image credits: Sagarmishra121

Image credits: aidan7501

Image credits: WordsCocoon

Image credits: horrorsthetics

Image credits: benjamins_st

Image credits: DrBurgerparker

Image credits: chihiroloverr

Image credits: live4ga

Image credits: SultanAlnajai

Image credits: KNOWDEEPAK_

Image credits: pro6lema

Image credits: Hat3Asylum

