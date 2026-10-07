“Hurts A Lot”: Couple Whose Laguna Beach Proposal Was Hijacked By ‘Karen’ Speaks Out

Emmanuel Banuelos had spent two months planning his proposal to girlfriend Hayley Lugo at Laguna Beach, but before the special moment could take place, his decorators and photographer had an ugly encounter with a local resident.
In a viral video from Friday, October 2, a woman can be seen asking the crew to leave the spot, claiming it was reserved for “people who live” there.
She then proceeded to make an ethnically charged remark, saying, “It’s f**king Mexicans.”
After days of netizens labeling the woman “miserable” and “racist,” the couple has spoken out about the incident.
“It hurts a lot,” they said.
The couple from the viral Laguna Beach proposal video accused the woman of disrespecting an entire community
White flowers had been laid out for Hayley and Emmanuel’s milestone moment, while a musical band had also been arranged.
Hayley’s younger sister, Trinity, was given the responsibility of filming the event.
She was hiding in the bushes as the couple made their way to the location when a white woman walking her dog approached her and said the spot was meant for residents’ recreation.
She went on to express that she did not want a proposal taking place there, arguing she was “tired” of the place being busy “every single f**king weekend.”
Trinity and other crew members tried to keep the confrontation quiet, telling her they would be “out soon,” but things took a turn for the worse when the band began playing mariachi music as they saw Emmanuel and Hayley approach, revealing their Mexican heritage.
“Bulls**t. It’s f**king Mexican,” the woman immediately fired.
“This isn’t Mexico, you motherf**kers. Go back to Mexico,” she added.
Addressing the remarks in several media interviews on Wednesday, October 7, Hayley said, “It hurts a lot because it’s not just us there. She’s being mean to the whole Mexican culture, the whole Hispanic culture.”
“Everyone’s felt it,” she added.
Banuelos, for his part, said he selected the oceanfront lookout and included mariachi music in the proposal because of Hayley’s appreciation for it.
“She, in fact, loves mariachi, so I really wanted it there. She’s fallen in love with it,” he said.
The couple got engaged despite the interruption and hopes the viral video sparks reflection
Pictures shared by Trinity Lugo on the Trinity Films account show Emmanuel on one knee with a ring box in front of Hayley.
“Love is always going to win over hate,” one of her captions read.
Hayley, however, suggested that overcoming hate was easier said than done in this scenario.
“You can’t be doing this anymore. Like, it’s not right,” she said, referencing the racist remarks.
According to her, if there is anything people can take away from the incident, it is to aspire never to become anything like the woman involved.
Internet sleuths claimed to have uncovered the woman’s identity
Instagram user Ed Choithat, known for publicly identifying people involved in viral confrontations, identified the woman as Lori Nunis.
He claimed she has ties to the Laguna Beach real estate industry and also runs a jewelry business.
Backlash against her was swift, with netizens commenting that she was upset because she had never received a grand proposal.
“This lady is going to walk home and pick a fight with her man,” one said.
“Imagine how terribly she was asked to get married to end up this miserable,” added another.
Several others, meanwhile, joked that they would organize their own events at the same location to spite Nunis.
“Let’s throw a quinceañera there,” one said.
“I want to go there and set up camp just to challenge her entitlement,” a separate user said.
Nuni found support among fellow Laguna Beach residents frustrated by the growing number of proposals at the scenic spot
A Reddit commenter said they follow a Laguna Beach community page and “have seen locals complain” about decorations such as fake flowers or confetti being left behind and eventually reaching the water.
Another commenter raised concerns about loud music, increased traffic, and potential disruption to wildlife, suggesting that the city should “consider clearer rules or permits for larger setups.”
While a marriage proposal can take place at any scenic location, professional photography and the involvement of a crew can require approvals.
The City of Laguna Beach’s official website states that film permits are required for professional photography on city property, including parks, benches, streets, and sidewalks.
“You know we all bleed red,” a social media user schooled Nunis
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