Laguna Beach ‘Karen’ Hijacks Couple’s Romantic Proposal As Confrontation Turns Ugly

A romantic proposal at a scenic Laguna Beach park took an ugly turn when a woman appeared to confront the Latino couple and tell them to “go back to Mexico.”
The footage quickly went viral online, sparking outrage and an internet hunt to identify the woman at the center of the confrontation.
One netizen fumed, “How miserable in life do you have to be to try and ruin someone’s proposal?”
A romantic proposal at Crescent Bay Point Park in Laguna Beach turned tense after a woman demanded the entire setup be torn down
The couple had no idea what was happening as a photography and film crew prepared a surprise at Crescent Bay Point Park in Laguna Beach, California, on Friday, October 2.
Rose petals had been arranged to spell out “Will you marry me?” while a mariachi band waited nearby for the couple to arrive.
Before the bride-to-be could even see the setup, however, a woman who appeared to be walking her dog approached the crew and demanded that they tear everything down.
She can be heard saying in the now-viral clip, “The park is for people who live here and enjoy the park and have picnics. I don’t care. It’s every single f**king weekend, and I’m sick and tired of it.”
The crew tried to keep the confrontation quiet, telling her, “No, I understand, ma’am, we’ll be out soon,” as the couple approached.
Once the couple arrived and the mariachi band began playing, the confrontation escalated, with the woman allegedly heard saying, “Bulls**t. It’s f**king Mexican.”
“This isn’t Mexico either, you motherf**kers,” before shouting, “Go back to Mexico!”
As furious viewers dubbed the woman the new “Laguna Beach Karen,” internet sleuths claim to have uncovered her identity
Despite the disruption, the proposal went ahead, and the bride-to-be said yes.
As the unedited footage shared by the photography and film crew, Trinity Films Official, spread across social media, viewers quickly began trying to determine who the woman was.
An Instagram account with the handle @etchaskej, run by a man named Ed Choithat, frequently identifies people involved in viral confrontations and publicly identified the woman as Lori Nunis.
According to Choithat, she is reportedly a Laguna Beach resident with ties to the local real estate industry and a jewelry business.
The bride-to-be also appeared in the comments beneath the post identifying the woman, writing, “Thank you, I’m the bride to be walking up.”
Meanwhile, accounts associated with the woman have reportedly been made private or taken offline as the controversy continued to spread.
Viewers online found the woman’s behavior difficult to comprehend, particularly because the couple appeared to be celebrating a happy milestone in a public space.
Many online struggled to understand why anyone would be angry enough to interrupt someone’s marriage proposal
“She mad bc she never got that type of proposal,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Imagine how terrible your life is to be mad at someone’s proposal.”
A third user joked, “Well, now I want to go there and set up camp just to mess with her entitlement.”
Others were equally blunt, writing, “She is so unhappy with her life that she wants everyone else to be miserable as well. She said people come there to enjoy the park, umm hello lady, is that not what they are doing?!”
Another person claimed they may have encountered the same woman previously, writing, “I had a marriage proposal at this spot earlier this year and I think this is the same lady who got upset with us too.”
“Bring back public shaming who is this lady lol?!!! That lady is going to walk home and pick a fight with her man and anyone in her life.”
Not everyone discussing the controversy focused solely on the confrontation.
A Reddit commenter who said they followed a Laguna Beach community page claimed locals have complained about recurring proposals in the area, particularly when decorations such as fake rose petals or confetti are left behind or reach the water.
Some locals argue recurring proposals at the popular spot have caused frustration, even as they condemn the woman’s behavior
The commenter stressed that this was not an attempt to defend the woman, writing, “I am not defending anybody in this, DEFINITELY NOT this lady,” and suggested that cleanup and environmental concerns may have contributed to frustration over elaborate proposals.
Another commenter raised concerns about live bands, increased traffic, and potential disruption to wildlife, suggesting that the city could “consider clearer rules or permits for larger proposal setups.”
wavebreak3/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
While a marriage proposal can take place at a scenic public location, professional photography and filming on city property can require permits.
The City of Laguna Beach’s official website states that film permits are required for professional still photography on city property, including parks, beaches, streets, sidewalks, and buildings.
However, it also notes that the city “currently” does not offer a permit specifically for engagement or proposal set-ups or luxury picnics.
The crew also emphasized that the entire surprise event lasted less than 40 minutes from setup to completion, and the couple did not attempt to rope off the area or block public pathways.
“It’s people like that make me so mad… If she wanted a proposal like that she should’ve just said so,” one netizen wrote
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