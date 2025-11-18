Lady Gaga Introduces New Pup Three Years After “Violent” Dognapping Horror

Lady Gaga just welcomed a new furry friend into her life, three years after the terrifying dognapping ordeal that grabbed headlines and left her heart “sick.”
The pop sensation and actress, now 38, went through a traumatic experience back in February 2021 when two of her beloved French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen in a violent street attack.
The incident left her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, critically injured after being shot during the robbery on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga, a proud mama to a pack of French Bulldogs, has added another furry friend to her family
Image credits: Lady Gaga / Instagram
Fast forward to now, and Gaga is showing off her adorable new pup in style.
In a recent TikTok video, she was seen lip-syncing to her new duet with Bruno Mars—Die with a Smile—all while cradling a tiny, undeniably cute black French Bulldog.
“If the world was ending, I’d wanna be next to you,” the Bad Romance singer mouthed the lyrics while giving fans a sneak peek of her new four-legged companion.
In a new TikTok video, the Poker Face singer cradled the new puppy in one hand while lip-syncing to her duet with Bruno Mars, Die with a Smile
Image credits: Lady Gaga / TikTok
The singer kept some mystery alive by not revealing the pup’s name.
Fans agreed that it was hard not to fall in love with the little pupper.
“NEW DOG TO THE FAMILY THIS IS BIG,” said one comment, while another said, “The doggy is so cute 🥺.”
“Our new Queen 🐶,” Gaga replied to one of the comments on the video
“OMG A NEW PUPPYYYYYY😭❤️SO CUTEEEEEEE😍😭❤️,” read a third comment.
A fourth said, “Lady Gaga & Puppy Gaga 😭❤️.”
“Need to meet them immediately 🐶,” read a comment from social media star Dylan Mulvaney, to which the singer replied, “Our new Queen 🐶.”
The Hollywood star went through a horrifying ordeal in 2021 after her dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen while a third, Miss Asia, ran away
Image credits: Lady Gaga / Instagram
The hitmaker’s love for her pet dogs is well-known to her fans. She has often shared pictures of her tail-wagging friends on Instagram over the years.
She offered a $500,000 reward in February 2021 after her two sweet Frenchies were stolen in what the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office called “a cold-hearted violent act.”
The dog walker bravely tried to protect the pups and was left critically injured after being shot in the horrifying incident.
During the horrific incident, Ryan was ambushed during a routine walk with Koji and Gustav, while a third dog, Miss Asia, ran away
Image credits: Lady Gaga / Instagram
The dognappers managed to steal Koji and Gustav while Miss Asia ran away and was later found by cops.
The heartbroken singer later wrote a plea on Instagram, hoping for the safe return of her beloved pets.
“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” she wrote. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return.”
The singer famously offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her stolen dogs, who were later recovered
Image credits: Lady Gaga / Instagram
“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,” she added.
A woman named Jennifer McBride returned the dogs a couple of days after the A Star is Born actress offered the $500,000 reward.
Following court proceedings, Jennifer and four others were arrested and charged with being an accessory to attempted murder, while suspect James Howard Jackson was sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted murder.
One of the suspects was sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted murder, and another attempted to sue Gaga over the reward
Image credits: Lady Gaga / Instagram
Jennifer had also attempted to sue the Hollywood star over the hefty reward she promised for the dogs’ return. However, the judge ruled that Gaga did not have to pay the amount.
In the ruling, the judge said Jennifer was “not entitled to thereafter benefit from their wrongdoing by seeking to enforce the contract.”
