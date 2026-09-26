Lady Gaga’s Latest Video Draws Brutal Comparisons To Ariana Grande Amid Concerns Over Her Appearance

Lady Gaga’s recent social media video has sparked a wave of comments about her appearance, with some viewers saying they initially mistook her for Ariana Grande.
The unexpected comparison quickly took over the comment section, while others focused on Gaga’s noticeably slim appearance and made claims about weight-loss medication.
The reaction comes just weeks after Gaga faced another round of online criticism over her newborn daughter’s name, Rose Bean Polansky.
“I really thought this was Ariana Grande at first,” one viewer admitted.
Lady Gaga’s new makeup video showed off a simple three-product makeup routine
In the September 25 Instagram video, Gaga gave fans a close look at her makeup routine rather than making a major beauty transformation.
Just two weeks earlier, on September 3, she shared another makeup-focused Instagram video. In that clip, she appeared makeup-free before walking viewers through her “holy trinity” of concealer, contour, and lip liner.
Gaga started that video by removing a pink face mask before applying concealer under her eyes, around her mouth, and on her forehead. She then added contour to her cheekbones, eyelids, jawline, forehead, and nose, then finished with brown lip liner.
She captioned it, “My holy trinity in 1 min. Concealer, Contour, Lip liner.”
However, Gaga’s new video quickly ignited a discussion among netizens, as several compared her to Ariana Grande.
A flock of netizens argued that Gaga’s look in the video reminded them of Grande
“Good god, I thought this was Grande,” one person wrote, while another asked, “This Gaga or Ariana?”
A third joked, “She’s doing Ariana challenge guys.”
The resemblance became such a common theme that another commenter wrote, “Looks like looking like Ariana is the thing now.”
The comparison is notable because Grande has spent years dealing with similar comments about her face and body.
Her appearance became a major topic during the Wicked press tour and her Eternal Sunshine tour, with people online repeatedly debating her weight and appearance.
In an April 2023 TikTok video, Grande explained that the body many people remembered as her “healthy” body was actually from one of the most difficult periods of her life, as reported by Bored Panda.
She revealed that she had been taking medication, drinking heavily, and struggling mentally at the time.
“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies,” Grande said. “There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.”
Medical experts also warned against assuming someone’s health or intentions from photographs alone.
Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu previously explained that “the reality is that we cannot diagnose intention from a photograph.”
Once the Grande comparison took hold, some viewers began focusing on Gaga’s face and body instead of the makeup itself
One commenter wrote, “Idk why no one talking about her looks? She looks different,” while another said, “You look very a*orexic in the face.”
Others brought up GLP-1 medication, with one saying, “D*mn, you celebrities need to lay off the Oz*mpic. It doesn’t make you look better; you all look like extras on The Walking D*ad.”
Another commented, “Lady Gaga became another victim of O*empic. Stop making that skeletal body fashionable.”
Someone else wrote, “Another one who is just skin and bones. The Oz*mpic face is showing, girl. It’s not looking good.”
A few reactions were even more extreme.
“That’s how Britney Spears started,” one commenter wrote, referring to the singer’s consistent dancing videos.
Another asked, “Are you the first hybrid alien? Definitely not full human.”
Gaga’s latest backlash came shortly after the singer’s baby name became a talking point among detractors
A week earlier, Page Six revealed that Gaga and Michael Polansky had welcomed their daughter, Rose Bean Polansky, through a surrogate. TMZ reported that Rose was born on June 9 in Los Angeles.
The baby’s name quickly became a subject of debate, as reported by Bored Panda.
Some people expected Gaga to choose something more unusual because of her dramatic stage persona.
“Such a flop name,” one person wrote, while another commented, “I was definitely expecting something crazy like Madonna.”
Someone else questioned the choice by writing, “Rose? Eh… not her most creative title.”
But others liked that Gaga chose a relatively traditional name.
“That’s actually one of the most normal celebrity baby names. I love it,” one person wrote.
The name also reportedly has a personal connection to Gaga. People reported that La Vie En Rose inspired Rose, the song she performed in A Star Is Born, while Bean was believed to reference singer and activist Carl Bean, who inspired her song Born This Way.
The singer has also been spending more time away from the spotlight since welcoming her first child.
A source previously told People that Gaga and Polansky had both taken time away from work to be with their daughter. The source said the couple “both beam when they talk about being parents.”
Gaga has spoken about wanting to become a mother for years.
In a 2019 interview, she said, “I want to do more movies. I want to have babies.” She later said in 2025 that becoming a mother was the role she wanted most. “What I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope,” she said.
“She’s becoming Ariana Grande,” wrote one netizen
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