Special Meaning Behind Lady Gaga’s Baby Girl’s Name Is Revealed Amid Backlash Over Her Use Of A Surrogate

Lady Gaga’s baby girl has a name that is much more personal than it appeared.
After reports revealed that the singer and Michael Polansky welcomed their daughter through a surrogate, the couple also faced criticism from some people over the baby’s name, with a few calling it too ordinary for the pop star.
But the meaning behind Rose Bean Polansky tells a different story.
The couple welcomed their daughter in June, and Gaga has since stepped away from the spotlight to enjoy her first weeks of motherhood.
Lady Gaga’s baby girl’s name has a special connection to her career
TMZ first reported on September 17, 2026, that Gaga and Polansky had welcomed a baby girl named Rose.
According to the birth certificate the outlet obtained, Rose Bean Polansky was born on June 9 at 11:19 p.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
People later reported that the name Rose was inspired by La Vie En Rose, the classic French song Gaga famously covered in the 2018 movie A Star Is Born.
The song has a particularly important place in Gaga’s career.
Her performance of it at a 2016 cancer research fundraiser caught the attention of Bradley Cooper, who was preparing to make A Star Is Born.
Cooper later recalled in October 2018, telling Billboard, “She demolished the room. I knew that was plutonium.”
That performance eventually helped Gaga and the role of Ally in the movie alongside Cooper.
The singer has also carried the song’s symbolism with her. She has a large rose tattoo running along her spine, accompanied by the words La Vie En Rose.
Additionally, Rose’s middle name, Bean, is believed to connect to Gaga’s music.
People reported that it likely references activist and singer Carl Bean, who inspired Gaga’s song Born This Way.
This came after Gaga and Polansky’s baby girl’s name received criticism online
After TMZ reported the name, some social media users complained that Rose was too simple for someone known for her dramatic stage persona, as reported by Bored Panda.
One person wrote, “Such a flop name,” while another added, “I was definitely expecting something crazy like Madonna.”
A third added, “Rose? Eh… not her most creative title. The woman goes ‘rah rah abracadabra gaga’ and chooses a generic name?”
One more netizen wrote, “That’s very common. I was expecting something like q€£¥x”
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
There was also a comparison to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy, with one commenter saying, “yet another time she copies Katy by giving her child a flower name”
Despite the criticism, plenty of people liked that Gaga chose a relatively simple name.
One person said, “that’s actually one of the most normal celebrity baby names. I love it,” while another added, “finally, a celebrity naming their child something normal!”
The name debate came alongside attention over Gaga and Polansky’s decision to use a surrogate
TMZ also revealed that Gaga and Polansky welcomed Rose via surrogate.
The outlet said they had not publicly revealed the reason for their decision.
Gaga has previously spoken openly about health problems, including fibromyalgia, which causes chronic pain and exhaustion.
However, there is no confirmed public statement from Gaga saying that her health was the reason for using a surrogate.
The couple initially kept the birth private.
On September 11, People confirmed that they had welcomed their first child, without initially revealing the baby’s name or gender.
Photos later showed Gaga carrying her newborn while walking with Polansky in Northern California.
The new parents have reportedly taken time off work to focus on their daughter.
A source told People that they “both took time off of work this summer to be with” the baby.
Another source said the couple “both beam when they talk about being parents,” adding that Polansky “seems lighter, happier.”
Long before Rose arrived, motherhood has been something Gaga has spoken about
In a December 2019 YouTube interview with Nikkie Tutorials, she said having children was part of her plans.
“I want to do more movies. I want to have babies.”
She spoke about the subject again in a March 2020 interview with InStyle, saying, “I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom.”
Then, during an October 2025 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, she described motherhood as the role she wanted most.
“What I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope,” she said.
Now, a source told People that she is “very happy” and enjoying being away from the public eye with her baby. The source added that Polansky is “great with the baby” and that the two are “figuring everything out together.”
Gaga and Polansky began dating in late 2019 and made their relationship public in 2020. They became engaged in 2024, when Gaga referred to Polansky as her fiancé while speaking with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal during the Paris Olympics.
The two have also worked together professionally. Polansky contributed to Gaga’s 2025 album Mayhem, co-producing the record and co-writing several songs.
“I am sorry but what is that name,” wrote one user
Follow Us