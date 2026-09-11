Kygo: Bio And Career Highlights

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Kygo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Kygo

September 11, 1991

Singapore

35 Years Old

Virgo

Kygo: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Kygo?

Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll is a Norwegian DJ and record producer, widely celebrated as an architect of tropical house music. His sound blends uplifting piano melodies with electronic beats, captivating a global audience.

He garnered international attention in 2013 with his Ed Sheeran remix of “I See Fire” and further solidified his status with the 2014 single “Firestone.” Kygo swiftly achieved one billion Spotify streams faster than any other artist.

Early Life and Education

Family travels marked the early life of Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, who was born in Singapore to Norwegian parents. His father, Lars Gørvell-Dahll, worked abroad in the maritime industry, while his mother, Kjersti Gjerde, was a dentist in Norway.

He began piano lessons at six years old and later enrolled at Heriot-Watt University to study business and finance; however, his passion for electronic music soon led him to pursue production full-time.

Notable Relationships

Kygo has been publicly dating Maren Platou since 2016, a relationship that has been noted in various biographical accounts.

He has no children and has maintained a relatively private personal life despite his international fame.

Career Highlights

Kygo’s career soared with hit singles like “Firestone” and “Stole the Show,” both achieving massive streaming numbers and topping charts across Europe. He also collaborated on “It Ain’t Me” with Selena Gomez, which garnered over one billion Spotify streams.

He launched Palm Tree Records in partnership with Sony, expanding his influence beyond production to support emerging talent. A notable achievement includes his remix of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love,” which became an international hit.

Kygo became the first house music producer to perform at an Olympic closing ceremony in 2016, cementing his status as a fixture in modern pop culture.

Signature Quote

“I don’t care about the genre, I just want to make stuff.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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