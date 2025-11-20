“Wants To Self-Cancel”: Kristen Bell Sparks Outrage After Joining Fox Faith Project

Emmy Award winner Kristen Bell is under fire after Fox News announced she would be joining its expanding Christian content initiative, a decision that seemingly fractured part of her longtime fanbase.

The announcement came as a surprise for her followers, especially since she previously described herself as non-religious and said she identifies as a humanist. 

Moreover, Bell has a history of supporting liberal-leaning causes, including campaigning for Barack Obama in 2008, backing the Writers Guild during the 2007 strike, and advocating for veganism. 

“Kristen Bell working for Fox News?” a fan asked on X. “Well, I guess everyone whose work I have loved since childhood, just wants to self-cancel this year, huh.”

Fans accused Kristen Bell of betraying her beliefs after it was announced that she had been hired for a Fox News Christian production

The project at the center of the outrage is The Life of Jesus Podcast, a 52-episode production that Fox News Media is positioning as a cornerstone of its growing “Fox Faith” initiative. 

Bell was revealed as the voice of Mary Magdalene, acting alongside Sean Astin, Neal McDonough, Brian Cox, Malcolm McDowell, John Rhys-Davies, and Julia Ormond.

To say the decision divided her fanbase would be an understatement.

The loudest group argued that Bell should never collaborate with Fox in any capacity, regardless of the project. These fans believe the network stands in direct opposition to Bell’s publicly stated values.

“She has a net worth of 60M and a hit Netflix show,” a fan argued, questioning Bell’s decision to accept the job. “She needs neither money nor a job.”

Others defended the actress, dismissing the outrage entirely. They argued that an actor has the right to accept any role without being forced into an ideological battle. Moreover, they questioned why a depiction of Jesus should be treated as a political endorsement.

“Since when are we canceling people for talking about the life of Jesus?” another asked.

According to executives, religious content is among the most sought-after categories on their streaming service, Fox Nation

For Fox News Media, the decision is all about satisfying their viewers.

The network believes religious programming is a high-growth area for its audience and its streaming service, Fox Nation.

According to Jason Klarman, chief digital and marketing officer at Fox News Media, the network is trying to address what he called an “insatiable appetite” for this type of content from “a very passionate audience that is underserved.”

He explained that Fox is simply following the data. Shows such as Ainsley’s Bible Study consistently spike during holiday seasons, and books from Fox News personalities who write about biblical themes perform strongly.

Klarman said faith-based content delivers the best engagement and acquisition among Fox Nation’s offerings.

“I just am excited that more people are open to talking about faith,” said Ainsley Earhardt, who introduces each episode of the Jesus podcast. 

She explained that, in today’s stressful media environment, she believes this type of content can help parents and believers find guidance.

For some fans, the issue had more to do with her political beliefs than her spiritual ones

The backlash against Bell continues to grow because fans view this as more than a single project. To them, it signals alignment with a political and cultural ecosystem they believe goes against her beliefs.

Bell supported and campaigned for Barack Obama during the 2008 United States presidential election. Along with actress Rashida Jones, she visited college campuses in Missouri to encourage voter registration.

She has also been clear about her spiritual beliefs. Bell has said she is non-religious and identified herself as a humanist.

So far, Bell has not addressed the controversy.

For Fox News, Bell’s participation is a calculated move. The company is betting that adding a recognizable mainstream actress will strengthen Fox Nation’s performance within its growing faith-focused audience.

“If you are this upset over someone doing a podcast about faith, which they don’t control the distribution of, you should probably re-evaluate some things,” a user argued.

“Major stars know what they sign for,” another replied.

“Problematic.” Some netizens argued the move could negatively impact Bell’s career

