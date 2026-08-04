“It Worked For Me”: 87 People Share Life-Saving Advice That Is Worth Memorizing

When danger strikes out of nowhere, it’s quite hard for us to channel our inner Hulk or Wonder Woman to save the day. Most of the time, we either freeze, panic, or do something totally helpless.
For example, if you’re being followed in a dark alley, your first instinct might be to run or scream as loud as you can. But a surprisingly popular piece of advice floating around the internet suggests doing the exact opposite — start hissing or talking loudly to yourself so the stalker thinks you’re way too crazy to mess with.
This clever piece of advice was just one of many shared on a viral TikTok thread that recently asked users to drop the most important survival tips they knew. The comments section covered everything from how to spot an electrical fire to what to do if you’re ever lost in the wilderness.
We waded through thousands of responses to bring you the most practical tips, in case you want to prep your brain for the worst.
#1
If a man starts following you, start hissing and speaking loudly to nobody. He’ll think you’re crazy. Trust me, it worked for me.
#2
If camping in the wild: change your voicemail message to your location for rescue in case phone [shuts down].
Image source: jasonansleytattoo, Yunus Tuğ
#3
Speeding only saves you 2-3 minutes MAX. Just slow down.
Image source: kc.in.kc, Samuele Errico Piccarini
We like to think we’d instantly know what to do when disaster strikes, but human psychology works very differently. When faced with danger, our brains struggle to process what is actually happening, leading us to pretend everything is fine for as long as possible.
If an unfamiliar alarm goes off in a mall, your first thought is rarely to run. Instead, your brain defaults to assuming someone made a mistake. That tiny delay can steal the most critical seconds you have to react.
#4
An adult, specifically a grown man will never ask a child/woman for help.
Image source: ciakism, Tanya Barrow
#5
Suprised no one said this, but if a man can hit a wall, then he can sure as hell hit you too. Once he starts hitting walls, leave as soon as you can.
Image source: dollgrlzz, crococosmia
#6
If you see someone seizing in public and you can’t provide sufficient help, don’t say someone call 911. Call out someone by a feature and tell them to call, like hey grey shirt call for help. This eliminates the bystander effect since no one will assume someone will provide help for them.
Image source: zerotogr0, DragonImages
Psychologist John Leach spent years studying disaster scenes and realized that people split into three distinct groups during a crisis. He called this the 10-80-10 rule.
According to this rule, the top 10% are people who stay calm, quickly assess their options, and take control. The bottom 10% are people who completely break down, lose self-control, or act recklessly. And the remaining 80% freeze up.
In short, true panic is remarkably rare in a crisis. The most dangerous threat to survival is almost always our natural impulse to pause, freeze, and do nothing at all.
“Cognitive paralysis, resulting in complete inaction, is too common an occurrence to be ignored, and the case has been presented for the classic ‘fight or flight’ response to be renamed the ‘fight, flight or freeze’ response,” says Leach, who authored the book Survival Psychology.
#7
Pay attention to how people treat animals.
Image source: gabbywithaneye, Mariela Ferbo
#8
If you’re ever kidnapped, touch EVERYTHING around you. Leave as many fingerprints and as much of your DNA as you can.
Image source: dopejackalope13, Getty Images
#9
Unpopular opinion: Teach your kids to cuss. If someone is trying to kidnap them, people will by pass a crying kid and an adult but a cussing kid and an adult will have everyone’s attention.
Image source: miz_leesa, ManuelTheLensman
When a disaster strikes, the average brain gets flooded with stress hormones. Your heart beats out of your chest, your vision narrows, and you feel like you’re moving through deep mud.
During building evacuations, safety researchers often see people doing completely normal, random things instead of leaving. They might stand around gathering their things, putting on a jacket, or waiting for someone else to make a move. Their minds are basically trying to turn a terrifying situation into a normal day.
“Being in a situation where your life is in danger increases your emotional arousal, and high arousal causes people to limit the number of alternatives they consider. That can be bad when trying to determine a course of action, since you may never consider the option most likely to result in escaping safely,” says Jerome Chertkoff, a social psychologist at Indiana University.
#10
That weird feeling that says don’t do it. ALWAYS LISTEN. It can save you from a felony or worse.
Image source: nueronsniore, Dwayne joe
#11
Teach little kids about [intimacy]. It keeps them safer from predators because now they know what’s happening and that it’s bad and that they should tell someone or avoid possible situations.
Image source: squishydog1234, Kelli McClintock
#12
Men and women don’t share heart attack symptoms. Women often don’t present with pain in the arm or chest pain, but instead with hiccups, altered mental status, and pain in the neck.
Image source: darknayse, Samuel Yongbo Kwon
We see the freeze response play out during real-world catastrophes time and time again.
In a study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, researchers examined how survivors reacted after the hijacked planes struck the Twin Towers on 9/11.
Instead of immediately running for the stairs, the average survivor hesitated for six minutes before moving, with some waiting up to half an hour. Caught completely off guard, many carried on with their work, collected their belongings, or stood around watching what others were doing, waiting for someone else to take the lead.
#13
If someone ever tries to kidnapp you you better do everything to fight bc I believe that once you reach the second location your chance of survival is near zero and god knows what they’ll do to you in private.
Image source: handro_arias, Getty Images
#14
If you’re in your house and smell a strong fishy odor, it could very well be an electrical fire.
Image source: happiestslappy, hat1GuyYouKn0w
#15
If the doctor says you’re fine and you know something is wrong – seek second opinion. Even in the ER if you feel URGENTLY UNWELL, demand a second opinion.
Image source: jenni_ferocious, sedrik2007
Science explains why this cognitive gridlock happens.
A study published in Nature Reviews Neuroscience found that when people face extreme danger, the body releases a surge of stress hormones, including adrenaline and cortisol. These chemicals can temporarily impair the prefrontal cortex — the brain region responsible for planning, memory, and decision-making.
The brain may then shift toward faster, more automatic responses that rely on familiar patterns and instincts.
“We are all day-to-day survivors. We are alive today because from childbirth our behavior has adapted to our own particular environment. The danger arises when we are forced outside of our adapted environment,” says Leach.
#16
Teach your kids not to just yell “Help” in a public area, yell “MOM” instead, naturally everyone will turn their heads and will be looking around for a child in need and in danger.
Image source: yourlocal_lizzy333, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#17
Hey, medic here. If you’re hiking or camping and get lost, STOP WALKING. Just stop. Stay still. Unless the area you’re in is unsafe, we have a better chance of finding you alive where you first realize you’re lost than we do after hours/days of you wandering.
Image source: leah.katherine3, Clay Banks
#18
A LOT of people [pass away] choking even with other people around due to embarrassment. People will often go to the bathroom or something to try and handle it themselves because they’re too embarrassed to ask for help. If you’re choking, LET PEOPLE KNOW!
Image source: andre.bri.thousand, Pablo Merchán Montes
Another big reason people freeze up or react incorrectly during a crisis is remarkably simple: lack of basic knowledge.
According to research from St John Ambulance, England’s leading first aid charity, nearly half of all adults (49%) admit they would panic in a medical emergency simply because they don’t know what to do.
The study revealed that around 26% have never received any first aid training in their lives. And only four in ten feel confident they possess the skills to step in if someone were choking, bleeding out, or suffering a cardiac arrest.
#19
If it’s TOO quiet in the forest. You are not alone.
Image source: xybxid, Jérémie Crausaz
#20
Stop walking around with your headphones on max volume and stop looking down at your phone when you’re walking around, especially alone.
Image source: user_seul6i, Mark Rohan
#21
Always pay attention to where most of the exits are anywhere you go.
Image source: peacefrvr1
So, how do you actually survive when emergency strikes?
The easiest starting point is to read through survival advice, like in this list, and dig deeper into the tips that fascinate or concern you. Writing them down might even help your muscle memory.
For example, if you’re heading to Florida soon, one of the tips in this list might save you from a fatal snake bite.
Another way to shortcut your brain’s natural freeze response is preparation.
You can build these automatic responses through a quick habit known as mental mapping. Every time you step into a crowded theatre, hotel room, or airplane, spend just 30 seconds locating the nearest emergency exits and imagining yourself using them. Reading the door evacuation map or listening to the flight safety instructions is yet another way to prepare.
“Every time I go on a boat the first thing I do is find out where my lifeboat station is, because then if there is a problem I just have to respond, I don’t have to start thinking about it,” says Leach.
#22
If you’re drowning and you don’t know which way is up, look for which direction the bubbles are floating in.
Image source: xtina_x17
#23
While trying to safe a drowning person, make sure the person is out of energy of fainted before you do so. A person’s survival instinct will make them push you under the water to survive and will eventually drown you both.
Image source: ajcalls4
At the end of the day, you can’t control how those around you act in a crisis, nor can you stop a reckless driver from running a red light. But you can control how ready you are when the unexpected strikes.
Those who make it out of disaster situations are not braver or more heroic than everyone else… they survive simply because they are prepared.
#24
Never, EVER get into physical fights unless its the LAST resort, no matter how experienced of a fighter you are or how strong you are, people will play dirty, they will get others to jump in, they might even pull out a weapon. Never risk fighting someone unless absolutely necessary.
Image source: blade.borne
#25
NEVER keep any loose items in your car that you’re not afraid of getting hit by at a high speed. If you get into an accident everything loose becomes a projectile.
Image source: gianni__appleseed
#26
Wear your seatbelt. Seriously.
Image source: camco.racing
#27
If you’re in a forest fire, it’s better to go in burnt patches instead of the unburnt ones.
Image source: benny
#28
If you’re in Florida and you randomly smell cucumber or watermelon that most certainly is not a wet fruit you’re either near a rattler or a copperhead.
Image source: getsuguru
#29
For women: If you ever feel like you’re being followed or a man is bothering you, GET MAD. Just think about stuff that makes you angry and it pumps up your adrenaline and forces your body into fight or flight. Also don’t be scared to cause a big scene if there are people around you.
Image source: stinkydinkykt
#30
When it’s a green light, wait like 2-3 seconds to see if someone runs a light/
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#31
If u get pulled over just do what the police ask u to do even if they’re wrong.. Fight it in court.
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#32
Always walk confidently.
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#33
Always lock your car immediately after getting in it. Whether you’re walking from a grocery store, gas station, etc., especially if you’re a woman or have children with you (but it applies to everyone!)
Image source: chvrchflowerss
#34
There are a LOT of crazy people in this world. No matter how upset you are, don’t engage in road rage or fight someone to keep your purse. No material object or argument is worth your life.
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#35
Everyone should know the symptoms of sepsis because a paper cut on your finger can get your arm amputated or put you to sleep for good in just a few days.
Image source: lolita108.go
#36
If you’re in a freezing cold area and feel your body randomly start to heat up, that’s not the environment that’s warming up, THAT’S YOUR BODY’S LAST RESORT BEFORE YOU [pass away] OF HYPOTHERMIA.
Image source: that_one_wild_card13
#37
Don’t be afraid to scream at the top of your lungs in public if you feel your life is being threatened.
Image source: smiles.sofia
#38
If you have kids- teach them to find a “Mommy with a stroller” if they get lost in a crowd. A mommy with a kid will always help. (Sorry Dads, you’re just harder to identify).
Image source: alyssa.bgg
#39
If they do it once, they’ll do it again. Once the mask is off, you’ve seen them.
Image source: ssvsherwood
#40
If you throw up and you see what looks like coffee grounds, go straight to the ER. That is dried blood and you have a GI bleed.
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#41
Check your mirrors while driving even if no one is around.
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#42
Lock every door before you go to bed. Even your bedroom door. It may seem stupid but even a couple seconds could save your life.
Image source: arestrades99
#43
Get 2 wallets and put like $10 or so in cash in one and put all your cards and important stuff in the other that way if you get robbed you can give them the $10 wallet and not lose your cards and ids and stuff.
Image source: maple_syrup124
#44
You’re allowed to leave any situation. Person, date, meeting, party, doctor…just get up and leave.
Image source: tiannabanananananana
#45
If you see a big explosion, cover your ears, turn away, and open your mouth. The shockwave could rupture your ears or worse.
Image source: certified_gooner_7
#46
If a little kid or a girl comes up to you, asks you to follow her and you do and you seem suspicious of where she is leading you, take your phone and call the police without anyone realising, the kid/girl is the placeholder. Neither of you are safe.
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#47
As an EMT in training one thing I recall from my textbook is “impending doom” or “aura”. It’s a symptom where a patient describes that they feel like they are about to [pass away], and we are told to rapidly transport them to the hospital because usually they are right. If you feel like something is wrong with you, you are usually correct.
Image source: ajduong3rd
#48
When you turn 50, once a day, sit on the floor and then get back up. You’ll realize your limitations as you’re aging and learn ways to get back up. Plus, when the day comes later down the road should you fall, you won’t panic.
Image source: house.of.remi
#49
It gets better. It sounds childish. Unrealistic, patronizing. But, brother, it does. Please give yourself a fighting chance.
Image source: gakidx
#50
You need to exercise enough to be mobile. I’m serious. The number of people who can’t jump, run for more than a minute, climb over something, etc is CRAZY! If you’re in a dangerous situation, you NEED to be able to move.
Image source: avie
#51
Three dots then three lines them three dots is Morse code for SOS.
Image source: peter
#52
Something most people didn’t know is if a lot of animals no matter what kind all start going one way, run that way as fast as possible they aren’t running from nothing.
Image source: kirby
#53
Your chances of choking increase if you live alone. Learn the chair Heimlich.
Image source: tommy
#54
If you see a drink, or a cup of water and the ice is all the way in the bottom sunk down, don’t drink it, it’s poisoned.
Image source: geo
#55
No matter what kinda animal is attacking you, go. For. The. Eyes.
Image source: tokyo
#56
Your seatbelt buckle can break your car window if you’re ever stuck.
Image source: rachel
#57
Guys, run. Just start running once, twice a week, because running is a life saver.
Image source: shatapfakap
#58
Don’t be afraid to do cpr on a woman because of her anatomy.
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#59
Humans are one of the only animals that can throw things so if you get attacked by a wild animal if you pelt them with rocks it will usually scare the [hell] out of them.
Image source: sharkfitz
#60
If you can’t do a pull up chances are you won’t be able to pull yourself up if you fall off a cliff or ledge.
Image source: not2dub
#61
If something delays you, let it.
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#62
Always compliment people, it doesn’t matter who men or women with or without a girlfriend/boyfriend. You never know what somebody is truly going through and that compliment might actually save their lives.
Image source: swagdoghd
#63
For the love of god when running for your life. DON’T. LOOK. BACK. It offsets you, you will lose speed and get caught, just keep running and only look back when you absolutely know that there is no one behind you.
Image source: plaindepressed
#64
Best advice I have ever read. If you feel like someone is looking at you but no one is around you. LOOK UP.
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#65
If an adult says something about ” our little secret” run or find a trusted adult.
Image source: joshyidkk1
#66
Always hike with a stick, or walking stick, or mountaineering axe, especially if you’re hiking in snow. Look up “self arrest technique” it will save your life if you slip off the side of a snowy mountain. Happened to me, lived to tell ya about it.
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#67
If you get robbed, turn ur lights off. U know ur house better than the thief.
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#68
If you are not trained in CPR and you believe someone needs it, call 911 right away the dispatchers can literally guide you through every step and help will be on the way faster.
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#69
Never count your money in public.
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#70
Never act out of impulse. Think on it, then act.
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#71
If you’re bleeding out and you feel a sudden burst of heat and energy all over your body and barely feel pain, your brain had just used your last drop of energy to give you a chance to find help.
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#72
Alcohol and vaping have no benefits and take decades off your life.
Image source: thefakehayleywilliams
#73
if you are physically smaller, learn jiu jitsu. Specifically jiu jitsu. Heaven forbid you need to fight a larger assailant, you may have the upper hand.
Image source: ashcuza1107
#74
If you ever suspect someone is following you in a car, take 4 right turns. If they are still following you, call the police.
Image source: andrew
#75
For those who keep a baseball bat around for protection, slide a sock over the tip of it. The sock will allow you to slide the bat out of their hands and free it from their grasp if they happen to catch your swing.
Image source: Ashley
#76
If you don’t know how to swim, stay away from water. Don’t go tubing, don’t go boating, dont go to the ocean, don’t go ziplining over water, don’t go to a water park, don’t go on a boat without life vest on, etc. and take swimming lessons because it isn’t that hard to swim, and it can save your life.
Image source: flaistar1
#77
As an ER nurse, don’t ever get a motorcycle or an e-bike.
Image source: gigi
#78
If your gas pedal ever gets stuck accelerating, throw your car into neutral.
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#79
911 works even if you don’t have service.
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#80
No matter how frustrated or devastated you are, NEVER make a permanent decision for a temporary situation.
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#81
Don’t hurt someone with narcissistic personality disorder. Because of their pathological inferiority complex, they will never forget that and they will even wait years to get even with you, with increased brutality.
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#82
Everyone should be taught to recognize different wildlife around drinkable bodies of water. For example, seeing MayFlies indicate a healthy stream or river.
Image source: rotted_faerie
#83
CPR on a pregnant woman. Roll her to the left a little because her baby sits on the inferior vena cava, and blood return won’t be as good- an EMT.
Image source: listenherebuckaroo
#84
Always. Carry. Pepper. Spray. I don’t care where you’re going, BRING IT.
Image source: martha
#85
LIFE OVER LIMB, if someone’s life is on the line that’s your main focus not ensuring you don’t break anything on them, etc.
Image source: alex
#86
Never pre turn your steering wheel when waiting to turn, if someone rear ends you, it will push you into oncoming traffic.
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#87
Immediately eat honey if you or a child happen to consume a button battery. Hoping I’ll never need that information but I’ll never forget it since i learned it.
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