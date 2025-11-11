Grandmother Battling Cancer Knits Herself New Hair

by

Rosemary Capitolo is a 71-year-old grandmother from San Jose, California who won’t let anything, including her ovarian cancer, get her down. After knitting herself a cute red wig for her Halloween costume, she decided to wear it anyway after she lost her hair to chemotherapy.

The images of her awesome and hopeful gesture went viral after they were shared by her grand-daughter Megan Shone. Though many sites have reported that she knitted it this year, Capitolo created her fun Halloween wig for 2013.

More info: Facebook | Twitter (Megan Shone) (h/t: huffpost)

Rosemary with her wig on Halloween 2013:

