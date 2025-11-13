Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They’ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

by

We are all used to the people we love taking care of us or making us feel special and vice versa – but what about strangers. People we don’t know have no obligation to love us or go out of their way to make our day better, which is why when they do it makes it all the more special. Someone on Twitter prompted people on the internet to think about these moments with a question about acts of kindness they had experienced from complete strangers and it led to a wonderfully wholesome thread.

The list below will is proof that you don’t need to rescue people from a disaster or raise orphan children to be an everyday hero to someone you encounter. Simple things like standing up for someone getting bullied or giving someone coins to make a phone call might sound small but to these people, it made all the difference. Scroll down below to read the most heartwarming responses from this Twitter thread and don’t forget to upvote your favs! (Facebook cover image: Daquella manera)

Nicole Cliffe is a TV and magazine writer whose wholesome Twitter question recently went viral

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image credits: nicoleec10

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image credits: Nicole_Cliffe

Cliffe asked the question “What is the kindest thing a stranger has done or said to you?” and began the thread with her own experience. The writer told of the time her baby got airsick and puked all over her pants and seat cushion: “they had to BRING THE PLANE BACK to replace the seat and seatbelt and everyone hated me,” she wrote. Holding back tears, Cliffe said a kind flight attendant came to her rescue by taking her baby and lending her some yoga pants. She ended her tale by adding, “I firmly believe that she will go to heaven no matter what she may do in the rest of her life.”

#1

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: TweetChizone

#2

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: laurenarankin

#3

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: TheWhitneyBrown

#4

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: madamradams

#5

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: twoscooters

#6

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: nycbubbles

#7

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: krausesuzy

#8

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: washingtonkate

#9

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: ourladyofcoffee

#10

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: beamish_girl

#11

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: tiana_smith

#12

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: Shuff154Lea

#13

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: sesmith

#14

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: MrPaulBae

#15

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: BerkowitzBT

#16

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: Nicole_Cliffe

#17

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: Ali_Davis

#18

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: emmabo

#19

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: Nicole_Cliffe

#20

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: CJPendragon

#21

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: SusieMadrak

#22

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: AmNowIncognito

#23

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: MiriBaker

#24

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: LadyHawkins

#25

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: kvknowsherfun

#26

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: oujen99

#27

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: m_scribe

#28

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: bananafitz

#29

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: rebecca_eh

#30

Someone Asks People To Share Random Acts Of Kindness They&#8217;ve Received From Strangers, They Deliver (30 Tweets)

Image source: courtenlow

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Boy Discovers Million-Year-Old Fossil By Tripping Over It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Photographer Captures Life In A Country That Doesn’t Exist
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
35 Happy Animal Memes That Might Make You Smile
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet The Cast of Archive 81
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2022
I Create Beautiful Bright Jewelry With Polymer Clay Flowers
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Couple Asks Internet To Photoshop Out Shirtless Guy From Engagement Photo, Regrets It Immediately
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.