Kim Kardashian: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kim Kardashian
5 ft 2 in (157 cm)
$1700 million, 2026 est.
American
October 21, 1980
Los Angeles, California, US
46 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Kim Kardashian?
Kim Kardashian is an American media personality and entrepreneur who transformed modern celebrity culture. Her expansive digital platform enabled her to transition seamlessly from television into a major force across the global fashion and beauty industries.
She first achieved widespread fame on the hit reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show drove massive international viewership and cemented her lasting celebrity presence worldwide. Followers frequently emulate her signature minimalist fashion choices.
Early Life and Education
Family life in Los Angeles centered on high-profile legal and entertainment circles. Her father, attorney Robert Kardashian, gained national prominence during a televised trial, while her mother, Kris Jenner, managed the busy household.
She later attended Marymount High School, an all-girls Catholic institution. During those teenage years, she worked at her father’s music marketing firm, gaining early business experience that sparked her fascination with retail and fashion styling.
Notable Relationships
Many were surprised when Kim Kardashian dated comedian Pete Davidson following her high-profile divorce from Kanye West. Her marital history also includes brief marriages to professional basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.
She shares four children with West, with whom she maintains a cooperative co-parenting arrangement. Following the end of her relationship with Davidson, the entrepreneur has focused on her business ventures and legal studies.
Career Highlights
Reality television launched her global entertainment profile through Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The series spanned 20 seasons and spun off multiple popular programs, generating billions of media impressions worldwide.
She built a formidable corporate portfolio by founding the shapewear line SKIMS. The venture attained a multi-billion-dollar valuation, expanding into global retail alongside her skincare venture, SKKN by Kim.
Her expansion into acting produced acclaimed roles in American Horror Story. These diverse successes earned her recognition on major global power lists, cementing Kardashian as a fixture in modern pop culture.
Signature Quote
“I perform better under pressure. I think it brings out the best in me.”
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