Khloé Kardashian: Bio And Career Highlights

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Khloé Kardashian: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Khloé Kardashian

June 27, 1984

Los Angeles, California, US

41 Years Old

Cancer

Khloé Kardashian: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Khloé Kardashian?

Khloé Alexandra Kardashian is an American media personality and businesswoman recognized for her impactful presence in reality television and fashion. She embodies a distinct blend of candor and resilience.

Her breakout moment arrived with the 2007 debut of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, showcasing her family’s dynamic lives to a global audience. The series quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Khloé Kardashian was immersed in a prominent family, with her father, Robert Kardashian, a renowned attorney. Her mother, Kris Jenner, later became a notable manager for her children.

She attended Marymount High School briefly before enrolling in Alexandria Academy, an alternative school where she graduated with honors at age seventeen, often sharing her early life on television.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Khloé Kardashian’s public life, including her marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom and a significant on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian shares two children, True Thompson and Tatum Robert Thompson, with Tristan Thompson, with whom she continues to co-parent. She has not publicly confirmed another romantic partner since their split.

Career Highlights

Khloé Kardashian rose to global prominence starring in the long-running reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021. The show spawned multiple spin-offs, reaching millions of viewers worldwide.

She launched her highly successful inclusive fashion brand, Good American, in 2016, which quickly achieved significant sales and expanded into diverse apparel categories. Kardashian also hosted the talk show Kocktails with Khloé and the fitness series Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian.

Signature Quote

“The journey is about growing and evolving and forever striving to become a better person.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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