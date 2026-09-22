Kelly Osbourne Hit With Backlash Over Adult Platform Catwalk Appearance Honoring Her Late Father

Kelly Osbourne found an unconventional way to honor her father’s legacy. But the internet didn’t applaud; instead, they claimed, “She needs serious help.”
The 41-year-old star hit the runway for the first time in over a decade, wearing an outfit that paid homage to her late father Ozzy Osbourne.
The fashion moment came days after she admitted looking like a “Crypt Keeper” due to the “scary” amount of weight she lost. “You could see every single bone,” Kelly admitted.
Kelly Osbourne found an unconventional way to honor her father’s legacy, but viewers claimed “she needs serious help”
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Wearing a black bow tie and white dickie with no jacket, Kelly Osbourne walked down the runway at Natasha Zinko’s spring 2027 show during London Fashion Week on September 18.
The Fashion Police alum added an extra-special touch to her outfit: a bat figurine that dangled from a chain strap.
The show, featuring looks by Ukrainian designer Natasha Zinko, was sponsored by On**F*ns and titled “Pay Per View.”
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The cast included model and media personality Katie Price, singer Lava La Rue, and The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo.
The dangling bat in Kelly’s outfit was hardly a random fashion choice.
It was a salute to her rocker father, who once notoriously bit off the head of a live bat onstage.
The Fashion Police alum’s runway appearance sparked harsh comments online about her appearance and speculation about Oz**pic use or plastic surgery.
“That’s not Kelly Osbourne. That’s a god**mn space alien,” one bluntly said, while another claimed, “She went All aboard the Oz**pic Train.”
“Buccal fat removal is almost ALWAYS a mistake. As we see here,” one said.
Another wrote, “The Oz**pic face is strong with this one.”
“This is VERY disturbing, she needs serious help. The Oz**pic, and clear eating dis**der is k*ll*ng this poor woman!” said one.
Kelly has been paying tribute on multiple occasions to her father, who had spoken about biting into a bat onstage
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Kelly has been paying tribute to the Prince of Darkness on different occasions since he passed away last year at the age of 76.
In June, she wore a bat-shaped fascinator to Royal Ascot, and the following month, she was seen wearing bat-shaped sunglasses with a white swimsuit while holidaying in Europe.
She also recently got her father’s signature round glasses tattooed on her thigh.
Known for his eccentricity onstage, Ozzy had spoken about the bat incident in his 2010 autobiography I Am Ozzy.
“Immediately, though, something felt wrong. Very wrong. For a start, my mouth was instantly full of this warm, gloopy liquid,” he wrote.
The singer realized it was a real bat when its head “twitched” in his mouth.
“Somebody threw a bat. I just thought it was a rubber bat. And I picked it up and put it in my mouth. I bit into it,” he continued. “Oh no, it’s real. It was a real live bat.”
The TV personality spoke about her dramatic weight loss that took place in the wake of her father’s passing
Earlier this month, Kelly spoke about her dramatic weight loss that took place in the wake of her father’s passing.
She said she had “no idea” how thin she had become until she saw a picture of herself taken during a dress fitting for this year’s Grammy Awards.
“I looked like the f***ing Crypt Keeper,” she recently told The Mail on Sunday.
“I said, ‘This is scary. I didn’t know I looked like this.’ My spine – you could see every single bone,” she recalled.
Friends, family, and even fans online had expressed concern over her appearance at the time.
But the grieving TV personality said she couldn’t see what others were seeing because she was in “so much pain.”
“I just saw a broken person,” she added.
In a desperate attempt to hide the gaunt look of her face, Kelly said she wore a wig so viewers wouldn’t be able to see “how skinny [her] cheekbones really were.”
Her stylists, who knew she was “going through something,” also worked to find clothes that wouldn’t make her look “skinnier,” she said.
Kelly said she wore a wig to the Grammys to hide “how skinny [her] cheekbones really were”
“I was scared. I wanted to be there to support my mum and to pay tribute to my father’s legacy,” she told the outlet.
“But in all honesty, when I reflect on it, I don’t think I should have gone. I wasn’t very well.”
Despite the pain she was going through, she said she tried her best to keep her grief away from her 3-year-old son Sidney’s eyes.
Sidney, who was extremely close to his late grandpa, is like a miniature version of Ozzy and has a lot of his personality traits, Kelly said.
Whenever her son was in the room, she would “snap into Miss Fun Mum,” she told the outlet.
“I didn’t cry in front of him; I’d walk out of the room,” she said. “I always made sure that he was not exposed to inappropriate sorrow.”
“The person I was before my [dad’s loss] is de*d,” Kelly said. “That person doesn’t exist anymore”
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After understanding the depth of what grief can feel like, Kelly said she has plans to make a three-part TV series on losing loved ones.
She said the story will touch upon mental health as well as her story and what she has been going through.
“The person I was before my dad di*d is de*d,” she said. “That person doesn’t exist anymore.”
“Wait, she’s paying homage to her dad on On**f*ns catwalk? Weird…” one commented online
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