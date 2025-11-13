Keanu Learns He’s The Internet’s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral

There was a story floating around the internet, that has since been debunked, that Keanu Reeves was a lonely guy looking for love – well, even if he wasn’t looking he found it – from the internet. After his starring role in John Wick 3 and his cameo appearance in Always Be My Maybe, the internet rediscovered its passion for the Canadian actor and dubbed him its ‘boyfriend.’
At the premiere of Toy Story 4, a reporter from People magazine asked the famous actor what he thought about the new ‘relationship,’ and his adorably oblivious response to this confusing question has only made his fans love him more.
Reeves was on the red carpet for the Toy Story 4 premiere, in which he plays a daredevil, motorcycle-obsessed toy called Duke Caboom, when a reporter from People magazine approached him. Eager to address the internet’s obsession with the well-mannered actor, she asked about his title as its ‘boyfriend.’
The down-to-earth actor responded with adorable confusion to the question. Actors are used to fans shipping relationships with other actors but with the internet? Not so much.
She tried to clarify her question by explaining that lately, people had been “gushing” over the actor again. Really exploding on the Hollywood scene since the 1990s people have re-awoken their passion for Reeves due to his most recent roles and stories about his humble and generous, even being a world-known famous person.
He found the title to be uh “wacky” but was appreciative for all the support, and said that “the positivity’s great.”
Watch the full interview here
Reeves has been beloved by Hollywood since the 90s but 2019 has been an explosive year for the actor
Image credits: keanuital
Reeves dethroned Avengers: Endgame at the box office with John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. He is the voice behind Duke Caboom, the stuntman toy in the upcoming Toy Story 4. He caused a hullaballoo at E3 after he announced he’ll be in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. And then there is his delightfully, hilariously exaggerated cameo as himself in Netflix original comedy Always Be My Maybe.
Image credits: keanuital
Reeves was particularly excited about his upcoming role in Toy Story 4, which debuts June 21st, and told People magazine, “The character’s so full of life,” he added. “He’s a showman, and he’s a daredevil. So when he’s on the bike, I was just — like, he keeps doing poses, you know, and he can’t stop. They put it into the film, so it was nice.”
Image credits: keanuital
The interview sparked an outpouring of even more love for the humble actor
