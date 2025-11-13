Keanu Learns He’s The Internet’s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral

by

There was a story floating around the internet, that has since been debunked, that Keanu Reeves was a lonely guy looking for love – well, even if he wasn’t looking he found it – from the internet. After his starring role in John Wick 3 and his cameo appearance in Always Be My Maybe, the internet rediscovered its passion for the Canadian actor and dubbed him its ‘boyfriend.’

At the premiere of Toy Story 4, a reporter from People magazine asked the famous actor what he thought about the new ‘relationship,’ and his adorably oblivious response to this confusing question has only made his fans love him more.

Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral

Reeves was on the red carpet for the Toy Story 4 premiere, in which he plays a daredevil, motorcycle-obsessed toy called Duke Caboom, when a reporter from People magazine approached him. Eager to address the internet’s obsession with the well-mannered actor, she asked about his title as its ‘boyfriend.’

Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral

The down-to-earth actor responded with adorable confusion to the question. Actors are used to fans shipping relationships with other actors but with the internet? Not so much.

Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral

She tried to clarify her question by explaining that lately, people had been “gushing” over the actor again. Really exploding on the Hollywood scene since the 1990s people have re-awoken their passion for Reeves due to his most recent roles and stories about his humble and generous, even being a world-known famous person.

Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral

He found the title to be uh “wacky” but was appreciative for all the support, and said that “the positivity’s great.”

Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral

Watch the full interview here

Reeves has been beloved by Hollywood since the 90s but 2019 has been an explosive year for the actor

Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral

Image credits: keanuital

Reeves dethroned Avengers: Endgame at the box office with John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. He is the voice behind Duke Caboom, the stuntman toy in the upcoming Toy Story 4. He caused a hullaballoo at E3 after he announced he’ll be in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. And then there is his delightfully, hilariously exaggerated cameo as himself in Netflix original comedy Always Be My Maybe.

Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral

Image credits: keanuital

Reeves was particularly excited about his upcoming role in Toy Story 4, which debuts June 21st, and told People magazine, “The character’s so full of life,” he added. “He’s a showman, and he’s a daredevil. So when he’s on the bike, I was just — like, he keeps doing poses, you know, and he can’t stop. They put it into the film, so it was nice.”

Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral

Image credits: keanuital

The interview sparked an outpouring of even more love for the humble actor

Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral
Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral
Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral
Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral
Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral
Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral
Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral
Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral
Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral
Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral
Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral
Keanu Learns He&#8217;s The Internet&#8217;s Boyfriend, And His Adorable Reaction Goes Viral

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Real Reason Behind Anne with an E’s Tragic Cancellation
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2023
I Create Fun Papercraft Kits That Are Fun And Easy To Assemble
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shelley Hennig
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2018
Marvin The Robot: The Story Of An Almost Broken Robot
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Adult Swim’s New Show “Mostly 4 Millenials” Has to be Good Right?
3 min read
May, 16, 2017
What Netflix’s The Diplomat Needs to Fix for a Better Season 2
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.