“Implants Going Bad?”: Katy Perry’s Red Carpet Appearance Goes Viral As Fans Zoom In On One Unexpected Detail

Katy Perry turned heads when she arrived at the Tribeca Festival premiere of her new concert documentary, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live From Paris, alongside boyfriend Justin Trudeau on June 15.
While the singer’s appearance was meant to celebrate the film and mark a major red carpet moment for the couple, many viewers ended up focusing on something entirely different.
Photos from the event quickly spread online, with social media users zooming in on one unexpected detail from Perry’s look and launching a heated debate about her appearance.
“She’s drawing attention to her body so you can talk about her. Marketing 101,” one commenter wrote.
Katy Perry’s dress left viewers talking about one unexpected detail
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For the premiere, Perry chose a vintage white Lanvin gown from the fashion house’s Spring 1987 collection.
The sleeveless dress featured thick halter-style straps, rosette embellishments, a cinched waist, and a flowing A-line skirt. She paired the look with white pumps, a vintage diamond ring, and an elegant updo.
But once photos from the event began circulating online, many people focused on the fact that Perry appeared to be braless beneath the dress.
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Several viewers specifically pointed to the visible outline of her n*pples beneath the fabric.
“She seems to be smuggling a couple of peanuts?” one person joked, while another added, “We can assume it’s chilly weather by the indicators.”
However, not everyone understood the criticism.
“What? Is she not wearing a b*a? so? Women started doing that back in the 70s,” another user responded.
Meanwhile, some viewers began speculating about Perry’s chest and possible cosmetic procedures
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The viral discussion also reignited conversations about Perry’s appearance following her recent weight loss.
Over the past year, the singer has spoken about focusing on fitness and healthier habits. According to reports, she lost around 20 pounds after adopting a stricter diet and exercise routine.
Recent reports have also claimed Perry has considered breast enhancement surgery after feeling that her chest had changed following weight loss and motherhood.
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According to Closer, Perry remains happy with her overall appearance but has become self-conscious about losing volume in her chest.
“Katy is 99% very happy with her body right now, but there’s no denying her bo*bs aren’t nearly as full and perky as they were before she lost all this weight,” the source claimed.
The insider also alleged that years of public scrutiny have affected the singer’s confidence.
“The way people have picked apart her body over the years has been very tough on her self-image,” the source said.
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Some fans pushed back against speculation that Perry had undergone cosmetic procedures.
“They are real. She’s had these big-uns for years,” one commenter wrote.
However, some viewers speculated about plastic surgery, as one wrote, “Implants going bad? Too much weight on them.”
A few others thought the dress itself was the bigger problem
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While some people focused on Perry’s chest, many others directed their criticism toward the gown.
The archival Lanvin design was intended to deliver a retro-inspired fashion moment, but not everyone appreciated the look.
“She’s wearing a Holiday Inn towel?” one commenter joked, while another added, “The dress was designed by a cake decorator?”
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Several viewers compared the textured white fabric to baking decorations.
“Her dress looks like fondant… Fondant Cake a Perry,” one user wrote.
Another added, “She looks like she’s wearing the towel decoration your maid leaves in your hotel room on holiday.”
One particularly harsh critic wrote, “Def, the ugliest dress I’ve ever seen.”
The premiere was also a major relationship milestone for Perry and Justin Trudeau
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Lost in much of the fashion discussion was the reason Perry attended the event in the first place.
The singer and Trudeau were in New York to celebrate the premiere of her concert documentary, which chronicles her Lifetimes Tour.
The pair also made one of their most public appearances together since confirming their relationship.
Witnesses at the event shared with Page Six that the couple spent much of the evening holding hands, hugging, and dancing together.
At one point, Perry became emotional while watching footage from the concert film.
After the screening, she spoke openly about her relationship with the former Canadian prime minister.
“I’m very in love,” Perry told the audience.
“Before that show, I met the love of my life, and I felt very anchored by that.”
She described herself as someone who likes “to fly super high” and said having the right partner has helped her feel more grounded.
“It happens when you’re not wearing a b*a”, wrote one netizen
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