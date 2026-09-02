Katt Williams: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Katt Williams
September 2, 1971
Cincinnati, Ohio, US
55 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Katt Williams?
Katt Williams is an American comedian and actor, celebrated for his high-energy stand-up and unique comedic voice. His sharp observations on social issues and pop culture resonate widely with audiences.
He first gained widespread attention with his role as Money Mike in the 2002 film Friday After Next. This breakthrough performance solidified his reputation for scene-stealing humor and dynamic presence.
Early Life and Education
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Micah Williams was raised in Dayton by his Jehovah’s Witness parents, John Cornell Williams and Brenda Louise Williams. He reportedly learned to read at age three and was proficient in multiple languages.
At 13, Williams emancipated himself from his parents and moved to Florida, supporting himself as a street vendor. He had previously won science awards that earned him a scholarship to the National Science Academy, which he declined.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Katt Williams’ personal life, including marriages to Quadirah Locus from 1990 to 1995 and Eboni Gray from 2010 to 2011, which reportedly ended in annulment. He was also married to Jazmine Lewis from 2015 to 2017.
Williams is currently single and a father to 10 children, including three biological and seven adopted. He often speaks about the importance of family and co-parenting with his children’s mothers.
Career Highlights
Katt Williams’ stand-up career soared with specials like “The Pimp Chronicles, Pt. 1” in 2006 and “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin'” in 2008. These critically acclaimed performances solidified his distinctive style and sharp social commentary, leading to sold-out tours across the country.
Beyond comedy, Williams expanded into acting, appearing in films such as Friday After Next and Norbit. He later secured a Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Willy in the television series Atlanta.
Signature Quote
“Genius is often called crazy, but crazy is never called genius.”
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