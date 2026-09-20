“Is She The Next Celebrity To Be Erased?”: Kate Beckinsale Shares Alarming ‘Congrats You Won’ Instagram Posts

Kate Beckinsale has left fans debating after sharing a pair of cryptic Instagram posts that appeared to signal that she was stepping away from the platform.
The messages came just weeks after the actress wiped her Instagram account and spoke openly about grief, PTSD, and the cruel comments she received about her appearance.
Worried followers quickly noticed her latest posts, with one person writing, “What’s going on with Kate Beckinsale?”
Kate Beckinsale’s cryptic post before deleting sparked concerns among her fans
On September 20, Beckinsale shared a black image on her Instagram grid with one word written in white, “bye.”
The post had no caption or explanation.
She then shared another message on her Instagram Stories. This time, the Underworld star posted a photograph showing a rainbow at the end of a street.
Across the image, she wrote, “Congratulations, you won. I give up.”
Both posts were later deleted.
Her Instagram comments have also been disabled, leaving fans to discuss the posts elsewhere online.
“Someone check on Kate Beckinsale,” one wrote, while another said, “Is she the next celebrity to be erased by the Pizzagate mob?”
Another follower offered a different possibility, saying, “Is Kate Beckinsale ok? I hope she’s just quitting social media.”
The actress did not publicly explain who the posts were directed at or what prompted them.
Following the cryptic messages, Beckinsale’s Instagram bio was changed to include a link to a BBC article about the passing of British TV presenter Caroline Flack.
Flack passed away by su*cide in 2020, and the linked BBC article discussed whether the media and online users would become more mindful about how they treat public figures.
Beckinsale’s messages arrived only weeks after she made another major change to her social media presence
In August 2026, Beckinsale deleted her Instagram posts and then used her Stories to address the criticism she had been receiving about her body.
“You take a break from Instagram for several months following the d*ath of your mother, delete all of your posts and explain in some considerable detail about what you may have lost weight including the fact that weight loss is one of the very first physical signs of bereavement … I think people might be broken,” she wrote in an August post.
Her Instagram Stories came following the passing of her mother, Judy Loe, in July 2025. She had also previously spoken about her diagnosis of mast cell activation syndrome, or MCAS.
Some of the comments she shared were particularly harsh.
One person wrote, “Loosen up the O*empic [sic] !! You were divine, and now you look an*rexic!”
Another told her, “You must eat, please,” while a third wrote, “I liked you better when I didn’t hear you speak.”
Beckinsale responded to the last comment by saying, “Well, you won’t again. I’ll delete everything except for the books I recommend.”
Apart from her social media absence, Beckinsale has also opened up about her struggle with PTSD
Earlier in September this year, Beckinsale spoke about PTSD and how difficult it can be for people living with trauma that others cannot see.
On September 2, she shared a video discussing how people with non-military PTSD can continue experiencing the effects of traumatic events even while appearing to function normally.
“There are men and women and children who have seen such absolute horror or experienced such absolute horror that their nervous system is permanently altered as a result,” she said.
She explained that people can continue working, caring for their families and appearing fine while privately struggling with nightmares and triggers.
“Anything — smells, sounds, thoughts, feelings — can trigger them into a place that’s actually like hell,” she said.
Beckinsale also urged people to be gentler with one another. “Given the fact that it’s invisible and you can’t know, maybe err on the side of being gentler with people, being kinder,” she said.
She later added that people who have spent years being strong can sometimes have that strength mistaken for not needing support.
The whole ordeal began when Beckinsale was severely criticized for her thin frame, which she later revealed was the result of the loss of her mother
She described her mother as “the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend” in an emotional Instagram post in December 2025.
In the emotional post, she said Loe passed away “in my arms after immeasurable suffering.”
The actress later continued to speak about the loss and how it affected her.
In December 2025, she said watching people she loved suffer had affected her appetite.
“I think watching, especially alone, the people that you love the most dearly suffer and have horrific and sometimes violent and awful deaths really makes you not hungry,” she said.
She also described the experience as “shock and trauma.”
In September 2025, Beckinsale shared photographs from her mother’s celebration of life and admitted that saying goodbye remained extremely difficult.
“The hardest thing I have ever had to do was say goodbye to you, and I haven’t managed it yet,” she wrote.
“I saw it and it worried me. I hope she’s okay,” wrote one netizen
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