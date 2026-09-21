“People Are Miserable”: Karen Takes Aim At Innocent Shopper, Bystander Steps In

A woman shopping at a store was trying to go about her day when another woman suddenly took issue with her.
What started as a seemingly ordinary moment quickly turned into an uncomfortable confrontation, leaving the shopper shaken.
But she was not completely alone.
A bystander stepped into the exchange, and one unexpected line from the shopper had comments cheering her on.
“God, people are miserable,” the shopper said after the exchange.
A stranger called a shopper “obnoxious” while she was filming herself, which led to an awkward confrontation
On September 18, Amanda Monsen posted the whole ordeal on TikTok and her Instagram.
The video showed the shopper talking to the camera while filming herself, explaining that she hadn’t brought a car or even a handheld basket, so she had to limit what she could buy.
Then a woman passing by interrupted, saying, “Obnoxious.”
Monsen replied, “Sorry,” to which the woman said, “Obnoxious, I said.” Monsen asked, “What is?”
The woman apparently referred to her being live or “whatever it is “, but the latter did not just walk away.
“Why is that obnoxious?” Monsen asked.
She then turned the situation back on the woman, saying, “I hope you seek help. You seem so unhappy.”
The other woman responded, “I’m super happy. I have a real job.”
But it was Monsen’s reply afterward that immediately became the moment viewers loved most.
“I do, too. Make $500,000 a year,” Monsen said.
A nearby person then applauded her and said, “You go, girl.” Monsen replied, “Thank you.”
Once the interaction was over, the shopper said she was shaking after the confrontation with the Karen
“Oh, my God, what just happened?” she said. “I’m, like, shaking because I hate confrontation.”
She repeated the point moments later. “Guys, I literally hate confrontation.”
The shopper also described the other woman as “so mean.”
That reaction resonated with viewers who said they understood why even someone who stood their ground could feel rattled afterward.
“Ew!! I rebuke her energy! That woulda made me shaken up too, I’m sorry that happened to you!” one commenter wrote.
Another said, “It costs $0 to be kind and mind your own business!!!”
Someone else pointed out that confrontation can trigger a physical response, writing, “you ate her up sista!!! glad you realized in the moment that it was just her misery showing & absolutely nothing to do with you. side note I get out of breath during confrontation too it’s the adrenaline.”
Apparently, it was the shopper’s unexpected “make $500,000 a year” response became one of the most quoted moments in the comments
“The ‘I make 500k a year’ has me SCREAMING! GO GIRL!” one viewer wrote, while another commented, “the I make $500k a year YES HAHAHA tell her.”
Others praised her for not freezing completely, even though she admitted she hates confrontation.
“Hates confrontation. Handled that like a boss!!” someone wrote.
Another said, “Obsessed with how you kept the convo going with her, you go girl. People are unreal!!”
One commenter called the entire exchange “absolutely inspirational crowd work.”
A viewer also praised the bystander who stepped in, writing, “Love the bystander king.”
Others focused on the shopper’s decision to question the woman instead of simply accepting the insult.
“A great example of how sometimes a simple ‘what did you say?’ is all it takes to remind someone that their words have consequences. And all with that radiant smile on your face. Very well done!!” one commenter wrote.
An etiquette consultant also weighed in, writing, “I truly think the antidote to incivility is accountability. I’m proud of you for holding your ground and holding her accountable!”
Not everyone thought continuing the interaction was necessary, though.
“Then why didn’t you keep walking and not give her attention?” one person asked.
Another took a more hypothetical approach, saying, “What if you’d just been FaceTiming your mom like what.”
“Your response was beautiful,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us