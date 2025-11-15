Karen Ruins Her Own Pie, Blames Marie Callender’s For It, The Comments Burn Her Worse Than She Burned The Pie

It’s no secret that Thanksgiving is a day of charcoal turkeys and dropped pumpkin pies, as we documented some of the most painfully hilarious instances in our previous post. But while some people realize that kitchen mishaps are all part of the journey in surviving Thanksgiving, others would much rather put blame on anything but themselves.
Just like Sharon Wess, who either skipped the baking instructions for a Marie Callender’s frozen pumpkin pie, or bluntly ignored them, thinking she had everything under control. But while the pie was supposed to be baked at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 70 to 80 minutes (via Walmart), it got savagely burnt in what seemed like an oven ride without a return ticket.
The result got Sharon really upset and she shared a picture of her burnt pie on Marie Callender’s Facebook page. “Thanks Marie Calendar for ruining Thanksgiving dessert (language unedited),” which, as you may suspect, sparked an endless flow of crying laughing emojis, memes, and jokes after jokes. If you too “can’t even” over the whole thing, scroll through some of the best reactions below!
After Sharon burnt her Thanksgiving pie, she thought it was Marie Callender’s fault
We’re not blaming Sharon for getting so upset over her burnt pie that it literally ruined her Thanksgiving. The pressure to make a perfect dinner is real and it may make you tremendously upset if you feel like things are getting out of hand. After all, food unites us, and desserts are no exception.
While Marie Callender’s politely replied, people online couldn’t help but roast Sharon with funny reactions
Speaking of desserts, a survey showed that 94 percent of Americans eat pie on Thanksgiving. So yep, it’s a quintessential element of the holiday. Out of these 94, equal percentages, 18 each, to be precise, opt for apple pie and pecan pie. But the holy grail of Thanksgiving pies is… you guessed it, the pumpkin pie, with 31 percent listing it as their favorite treat to indulge in during Thanksgiving. Just think of that flaky crust and sweet pumpkin filling, topped off with whipped cream, and you’re in heaven on earth.
Unless… you burn it. If you opt for a frozen pie like Sharon, it’s always a good idea to read the baking instructions. As for the now-famous Marie Callender’s frozen pumpkin pie, the instructions via Walmart say you should put it in to bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 70 to 80 minutes. So who put her oven on charcoal mode?!
All jokes aside, not reading the instructions is one of the most common faux pas in baking, says Lily Jones, an artisan baker and the author of three best-selling recipe books (Sweet Tooth, A Zombie ate my Cupcake and 2018’s #BakeForSyria). We all know they’re boring no-brainer pieces of faded texts imprinted on stickers that are partially falling apart (who can explain this phenomenon?!), but hey, they are instructions for a reason.
Lily told Bored Panda that the biggest mistakes when making a cake are as follows: “Not reading the recipe, ignoring the temperatures specified for ingredients used (this is really key, I promise!), using any old teaspoon from the drawer rather than a teaspoon measure, and not preheating the oven.” So yes, ignoring the specific elements is a straight way to ruin Thanksgiving, or whatever feast you’re having your cake for.
Moreover, some cakes are particularly hard to make, so you’d better do yourself a favor and not go on a hard path. “Sponges are best for a beginner and more delicate, and fiddly things like swiss roll are trickier,” Lily said.
And when it comes to new cake trends emerging right now, the artisan baker said that she has noticed much more creativity, freedom and experimentation, “which I love!” and added that there has been “lots of piping, too.”
