Kaley Cuoco Reveals Moment On ‘Big Bang Theory’ She Realized She’d Gone Too Far With Botox

Kaley Cuoco, who spent more than a decade playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory, has come forward with an account of the moment she realized her first experience with Botox had gone wrong.
The revelation came during an appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, where the actress reflected on experimenting with cosmetic injectables for the first time while still filming the long running CBS sitcom.
“I couldn’t believe how bad it looked,” Cuoco admitted.
Actress Kaley Cuoco shared how her first experience with Botox almost ruined her performance on The Big Bang Theory
Image credits: Not Skinny But Not Fat
The injectable had become a real liability.
Cuoco said the problem became impossible to ignore during a specific scene that required elaborate facial expressions and comedic timing. Instead of reacting naturally, she found herself physically unable to move part of her face.
Image credits: CBS
“There is a scene where I have to do this thing with my face, I could not move [it],” she recalled.
“The fact that no one said anything, they probably were thinking it, I couldn’t believe how bad it looked.”
As she continued filming, she started noticing a disconnect between her delivery and her appearance, ruining her performance.
Image credits: CBS
“I was like literally doing these jokes and nothing moved. My forehead didn’t move and it looked like I was trying to move it,” she said.
Botox works by temporarily paralyzing targeted muscles, blocking nerve signals that allow them to contract.
While that can smooth wrinkles and prevent future ones from forming, it also limits micro-expressions that actors rely on to convey emotion, especially in close up shots.
Experts recommend injecting smaller amounts on key areas of the face to avoid stiffness
Image credits: CBS
Following the on set realization, Cuoco said she made a conscious decision to slow down before cosmetic tweaks overtook her natural expressions completely.
That decision, however, did not mean abandoning injectables altogether.
Image credits: notskinnybutnotfat/Instagram
Cuoco acknowledged that she still “loves a bit of Botox,” but now approaches it with restraint. Instead of her forehead, she opts for injections around her eyes and in her neck, areas she feels allow her to maintain movement while still achieving the effect she wants.
Image credits: Not Skinny But Not Fat
According to Suresh Mohan, a cosmetic surgeon based in Wimbledon, the key to preserving expression while still enjoying the smoothing effect of Botox can be achieved by asking skilled practitioners to use lower doses and treat specific areas.
Image credits: kaleycuoco/Instagram
In particular, crow’s feet around the eyes or preorbital regions were singled out as being able to refresh a customer’s appearance without limiting their facial movement too much.
Cuoco has been outspoken about her cosmetic surgeries, saying they improved her self-esteem
Image credits: kaleycuoco/Instagram
During the same conversation, Cuoco also revisited her history with surgical cosmetic procedures, including her breast augmentations.
The actress has had her breasts done twice, with the first one being done when she was 18, and has said she hopes to undergo a third procedure in the future, describing the initial surgery as the “best decision” she has ever made.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
In a 2014 interview with women’s fashion magazine Redbook, the actress explained that the decision stemmed from long standing discomfort with her proportions rather than any desire to project appeal.
“I always felt ill-proportioned. My implants made me feel more confident in my body. It wasn’t about trying to be a p*rn star or wanting to look hot and s*xy,” she said at the time.
Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Cuoco has also been open about undergoing a nose job, another decision she has consistently defended.
“As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good,” Cuoco said in a 2016 interview with Women’s Health.
“I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”
“She looks different.” Netizens discussed the changes the actress went through in The Big Bang Theory
Follow Us