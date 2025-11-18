“I Want To Protect Billie Eilish”: Justin Bieber’s Emotional Plea Resurfaces Amid Diddy Scandal

by

“I don’t want her to go through what I’ve been through,” Justin Beiber said in a 2020 interview, referring to Billie Eilish as fans continue to unearth clips of the singer’s past after Sean “Diddy” Combs was indicted over sex trafficking.

The 30-year-old pop star, who entered the industry at just 15, has publicly dealt with mental health struggles throughout his career. In 2020, while promoting his album Changes in a segment for Apple Music, Bieber reached out to Eilish, who had just skyrocketed to fame, offering her advice and support.

“I don’t wish that upon anybody,” he stated. “So if she needs me, I’m just a call away.”

The clip is just one of many similar examples that netizens have been sharing online, suggesting that Bieber was abused by older celebrities early on, with Combs among them.

A tearful Justin Bieber said that she wanted to “protect” Billie Eilish on a resurfaced interview after Diddy’s sex-trafficking puts a highlight to the dark side of the music industry

&#8220;I Want To Protect Billie Eilish&#8221;: Justin Bieber’s Emotional Plea Resurfaces Amid Diddy Scandal

Image credits: justinbieber

Billie Eilish experienced breakthrough success with her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which propelled her to global stardom.

Bieber told interviewer Zane Lowe that his road to fame was not only tough but also “dark.”

“Think about how young and impressionable I was, and you have everybody telling me how awesome I am at all times… I want people to understand the psychology of why I potentially could have problems in my life,” he explained.

&#8220;I Want To Protect Billie Eilish&#8221;: Justin Bieber’s Emotional Plea Resurfaces Amid Diddy Scandal

Image credits: Apple Music

The singer then went on to confess that he has been living “in shame” throughout his entire life as a star over “stuff in [his] past.” 

Bieber did not go into further detail about the source of his shame but told curious fans to pay attention to his lyrics, as he was using that medium to tell “his story” and “hopefully make a difference.”

The clip ends with the singer saying he feels the need to protect Eilish so that she doesn’t lose [it], which fans interpreted to mean “her innocence.”

The interview is one of many examples shared by fans online, who believe the singer was sexually harassed throughout his youth by various celebrities, scarring him

&#8220;I Want To Protect Billie Eilish&#8221;: Justin Bieber’s Emotional Plea Resurfaces Amid Diddy Scandal

Image credits: Apple Music

Videos of Diddy partying and spending time with a 15-year-old Bieber resurfaced online following the rapper’s arrest on sex-trafficking charges and the accusation by prosecutors of a “criminal enterprise” being run by Combs.

&#8220;I Want To Protect Billie Eilish&#8221;: Justin Bieber’s Emotional Plea Resurfaces Amid Diddy Scandal

Image credits: Apple Music

Worried fans were quick to connect the nature of Diddy’s parties, called “Freak Offs,” where he lured women and male sex workers into drug-fueled, multi-day sexual escapades, with footage of a teenage Justin Bieber hanging around the rapper.

&#8220;I Want To Protect Billie Eilish&#8221;: Justin Bieber’s Emotional Plea Resurfaces Amid Diddy Scandal

Image credits: Apple Music

Aside from videos and pictures where the two are seen together, compilations of the singer being sexually harassed as a minor by other celebrities have also caught the attention of netizens.

Videos such as one where he is hit on by comedian James Corden, who stared into his eyes at an awards ceremony and told him he “smelled really good,” to another where Katy Perry grabs his butt tightly as a teenager, have all been getting shared recently by netizens on X and TikTok.

Justin Bieber’s father-in-law also uploaded a warning to his followers about a coming “storm,” leading many to speculate that the singer is soon to release a tell-all interview revealing the names of other celebrities implicated in the scandal.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Last Living 9/11 Rescue Dog Honored With Epic Sweet 16 Birthday Party
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Coronavirus Street Art By John D’oh
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Remembering Paul Orndorff: Legendary Wrestler Dies at 71
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2021
Hey Pandas, Share Photos Of Your Pets Playing In Autumn Leaves (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
At 21 Years Old, I Went On Adventures Around The World That You May Not Even Know Were Possible
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
8 Things You Didn’t Know About How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.