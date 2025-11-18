“I Want To Protect Billie Eilish”: Justin Bieber’s Emotional Plea Resurfaces Amid Diddy Scandal

“I don’t want her to go through what I’ve been through,” Justin Beiber said in a 2020 interview, referring to Billie Eilish as fans continue to unearth clips of the singer’s past after Sean “Diddy” Combs was indicted over sex trafficking.
The 30-year-old pop star, who entered the industry at just 15, has publicly dealt with mental health struggles throughout his career. In 2020, while promoting his album Changes in a segment for Apple Music, Bieber reached out to Eilish, who had just skyrocketed to fame, offering her advice and support.
“I don’t wish that upon anybody,” he stated. “So if she needs me, I’m just a call away.”
The clip is just one of many similar examples that netizens have been sharing online, suggesting that Bieber was abused by older celebrities early on, with Combs among them.
Billie Eilish experienced breakthrough success with her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which propelled her to global stardom.
Bieber told interviewer Zane Lowe that his road to fame was not only tough but also “dark.”
“Think about how young and impressionable I was, and you have everybody telling me how awesome I am at all times… I want people to understand the psychology of why I potentially could have problems in my life,” he explained.
The singer then went on to confess that he has been living “in shame” throughout his entire life as a star over “stuff in [his] past.”
Bieber did not go into further detail about the source of his shame but told curious fans to pay attention to his lyrics, as he was using that medium to tell “his story” and “hopefully make a difference.”
The clip ends with the singer saying he feels the need to protect Eilish so that she doesn’t lose [it], which fans interpreted to mean “her innocence.”
The interview is one of many examples shared by fans online, who believe the singer was sexually harassed throughout his youth by various celebrities, scarring him
Videos of Diddy partying and spending time with a 15-year-old Bieber resurfaced online following the rapper’s arrest on sex-trafficking charges and the accusation by prosecutors of a “criminal enterprise” being run by Combs.
Worried fans were quick to connect the nature of Diddy’s parties, called “Freak Offs,” where he lured women and male sex workers into drug-fueled, multi-day sexual escapades, with footage of a teenage Justin Bieber hanging around the rapper.
Aside from videos and pictures where the two are seen together, compilations of the singer being sexually harassed as a minor by other celebrities have also caught the attention of netizens.
Videos such as one where he is hit on by comedian James Corden, who stared into his eyes at an awards ceremony and told him he “smelled really good,” to another where Katy Perry grabs his butt tightly as a teenager, have all been getting shared recently by netizens on X and TikTok.
Justin Bieber’s father-in-law also uploaded a warning to his followers about a coming “storm,” leading many to speculate that the singer is soon to release a tell-all interview revealing the names of other celebrities implicated in the scandal.
