I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

Hello! I am Ria Putzker from Austria and I am 21 years old. My favorite thing is to take photos of dogs. It has been my passion for about 3 years now. Dogs fascinated me in many ways since I was young. My two biggest inspirations are my own dogs, 7-year old Dachshundmix Phoebe and 1-year old rescue dog Maki!

I want to capture a dog’s personality and give the person who looks at the photo a bright smile! Through photography, I met a lot of awesome dogs and cool people, it also helped me to get through hard times.

Here is a selection of my favorite photos I have taken during the last three years!

#1

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#2

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#3

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#4

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#5

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#6

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#7

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#8

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#9

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#10

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#11

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#12

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#13

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#14

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#15

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#16

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#17

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#18

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#19

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#20

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#21

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#22

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#23

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#24

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#25

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#26

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#27

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#28

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#29

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#30

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#31

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#32

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#33

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#34

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#35

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#36

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#37

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#38

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#39

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#40

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#41

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#42

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#43

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#44

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#45

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#46

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#47

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

#48

I Capture The Whimsical Side Of Dogs In My Photography (48 Pics)

