José Feliciano: Bio And Career Highlights

by

José Feliciano: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

José Feliciano

September 10, 1945

Lares, Puerto Rico

81 Years Old

Virgo

José Feliciano: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is José Feliciano?

José Montserrate Feliciano García is a Puerto Rican musician and singer known for his expressive tenor voice and signature acoustic guitar sound. Born blind, Feliciano developed a unique crossover style blending Latin, jazz, blues, soul, and rock. His musicality often turns diverse influences into compelling performances.

He first captured wide public attention with his iconic 1968 rendition of The Doors’ “Light My Fire.” The song became a chart-topping hit and earned him two Grammy Awards, establishing his global presence and distinctive artistic approach.

Early Life and Education

Born in Lares, Puerto Rico, José Feliciano was the fourth of eleven sons, entering the world blind due to congenital glaucoma. His family immigrated to Spanish Harlem, New York City, when he was five, nurturing an early love for music.

At age seven, Feliciano taught himself accordion, and two years later, a gifted guitar became his constant companion; he later received classical guitar lessons at The Light House School for the Blind.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked José Feliciano’s life; he was married to Hilda Pérez from 1965 until their divorce in 1978. He then married Susan Omillian in 1982, with whom he has shared a long-lasting partnership.

Feliciano and Omillian share three children: daughter Melissa Anne, and sons Jonathan José and Michael Julian, with whom he resides in Connecticut.

Career Highlights

José Feliciano’s album Feliciano! topped global charts in 1968, propelled by his breakthrough cover of The Doors’ “Light My Fire,” selling over one million copies. This success earned him two Grammy Awards, solidifying his unique sound.

He is widely recognized for his pioneering role as the first Latin artist to effectively cross into the English music market, influencing generations of artists. Feliciano also famously composed the enduring holiday classic “Feliz Navidad,” which remains one of the most played Christmas songs worldwide.

To date, Feliciano has collected nine Grammy Awards and received a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, cementing his legacy as a celebrated virtuoso guitarist and composer.

Signature Quote

“As a Hispanic American, this country has done a lot for me, and I think that people have to be more grateful for what they have in this country.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Can’t Believe The Shocking Note This Teacher Gave To A Kid After They Asked For A Permission To Go To The Bathroom
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“This Is A Joke”: Fury Builds After Trans Migrant Gets ‘Light’ Sentence In Case Involving Minor
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2026
Keanu Reeves Steals The Red Carpet Show At The Oscars By Bringing His Mother As His Date
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2026
Man Wins $22 Million In The Lottery, Does The Sensible Thing Of Telling No One
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
J Balvin: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 14, 2026