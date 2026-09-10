José Feliciano: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
José Feliciano
September 10, 1945
Lares, Puerto Rico
81 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is José Feliciano?
José Montserrate Feliciano García is a Puerto Rican musician and singer known for his expressive tenor voice and signature acoustic guitar sound. Born blind, Feliciano developed a unique crossover style blending Latin, jazz, blues, soul, and rock. His musicality often turns diverse influences into compelling performances.
He first captured wide public attention with his iconic 1968 rendition of The Doors’ “Light My Fire.” The song became a chart-topping hit and earned him two Grammy Awards, establishing his global presence and distinctive artistic approach.
Early Life and Education
Born in Lares, Puerto Rico, José Feliciano was the fourth of eleven sons, entering the world blind due to congenital glaucoma. His family immigrated to Spanish Harlem, New York City, when he was five, nurturing an early love for music.
At age seven, Feliciano taught himself accordion, and two years later, a gifted guitar became his constant companion; he later received classical guitar lessons at The Light House School for the Blind.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked José Feliciano’s life; he was married to Hilda Pérez from 1965 until their divorce in 1978. He then married Susan Omillian in 1982, with whom he has shared a long-lasting partnership.
Feliciano and Omillian share three children: daughter Melissa Anne, and sons Jonathan José and Michael Julian, with whom he resides in Connecticut.
Career Highlights
José Feliciano’s album Feliciano! topped global charts in 1968, propelled by his breakthrough cover of The Doors’ “Light My Fire,” selling over one million copies. This success earned him two Grammy Awards, solidifying his unique sound.
He is widely recognized for his pioneering role as the first Latin artist to effectively cross into the English music market, influencing generations of artists. Feliciano also famously composed the enduring holiday classic “Feliz Navidad,” which remains one of the most played Christmas songs worldwide.
To date, Feliciano has collected nine Grammy Awards and received a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, cementing his legacy as a celebrated virtuoso guitarist and composer.
Signature Quote
“As a Hispanic American, this country has done a lot for me, and I think that people have to be more grateful for what they have in this country.”
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