Johnny Depp Says Life Became A ‘Soap Opera,’ Hints At Amber Heard While In Her New Home Country

Johnny Depp subtly acknowledged the tumultuous saga of his recent past as he arrived in Spain, the very same country his ex-wife Amber Heard moved to after their highly publicized trial.
Premiering his second directorial feature film Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness, the actor spoke during a press conference on Tuesday, September 24, at the 72nd the Sebastian Film Festival.
The 61-year-old star compared his life to Italian artist, Amedeo Modigliani, whose life is the subject of the new film.
Image credits: JB Lacroix / WireImage via Getty Images
Image credits: Amber Heard
“Each has their story. Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there. But, you know, I’m alright,” he said.
He seemingly referenced his 2022 Virginia defamation trial, which included allegations of domestic violence and abuse.
The highly publicized courtroom drama culminated with Johnny being awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard received $2 million in her counterclaim.
After the trial ended largely in favor of the Hollywood veteran, Amber moved to Spain and is currently living a quiet life with her 3-year-old daughter.
“I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately. Maybe yours wasn’t, didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised, in fact,” the Edward Scissorhands actor said during the live-streamed press conference this week.
“But we all experience and go through what we go through. And those things that we are able to live and remember and use, these are your stripes,” he continued. “You never forget them. So to see these people all on the, teetering on the verge of earning their stripes, desperate to speak but unable to … in a way.”
“I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately. Maybe yours wasn’t, didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised, in fact,” the 61-year-old Hollywood star said during a press conference this week
The comments came at the heels of 38-year-old Amber’s recent comments about her ex-husband arriving in Spain for the premiere of his new film.
“I’m living here in Madrid, I love Spain,” she was quoted telling reporters. “I’m very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don’t feel like thinking or talking about it, because I’m happy and in peace.”
