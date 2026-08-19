John Deacon: Bio And Career Highlights

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John Deacon: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

John Deacon

August 19, 1951

Leicester, Leicestershire, England

75 Years Old

John Deacon: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is John Deacon?

John Richard Deacon is an English musician and songwriter, celebrated for his influential basslines and compositional contributions to the iconic rock band Queen. His quiet and composed demeanor provided a crucial balance within the group’s vibrant personalities.

His breakout arrived with Queen’s formation in 1971, where his electronic skills and distinctive musicianship quickly solidified the legendary lineup. Deacon’s subtle yet powerful presence was fundamental to their groundbreaking sound.

Early Life and Education

John Richard Deacon grew up in Oadby, Leicestershire, where an early interest in electronics sparked his curiosity, leading him to read technical magazines and construct small devices. His father, Arthur Henry Deacon, worked for an insurance company.

He attended Beauchamp Grammar School and Gartree High School, achieving strong academic results before pursuing electronic engineering at Chelsea College, London, where he earned a First Class Honours degree in 1971.

Notable Relationships

John Richard Deacon married Veronica Tetzlaff on January 18, 1975, having met her in March 1971 at a college disco. He notably composed the hit song “You’re My Best Friend” for her.

Deacon shares six children with Tetzlaff: Robert, Michael, Laura, Joshua, Luke, and Cameron, maintaining a notably private and stable family life in London.

Career Highlights

John Richard Deacon’s songwriting prowess yielded several Queen classics, most notably the funk-infused “Another One Bites the Dust,” a global hit that topped US charts for three weeks in 1980.

He also penned other major singles like “You’re My Best Friend” and “I Want to Break Free,” contributing significantly to Queen’s diverse sound and commercial success throughout their career.

Deacon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Queen in 2001 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003, acknowledging his lasting impact.

Signature Quote

“Lots of marriages do not last as long as Queen has been together.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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