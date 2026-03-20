John de Lancie: Bio And Career Highlights

by

John de Lancie: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

John de Lancie

March 20, 1948

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US

78 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is John de Lancie?

John Sherwood de Lancie, Jr. brings gravitas and a mischievous glint to a diverse acting career. He is an American actor known for inhabiting complex, often omnipotent, characters with distinct vocal command.

His breakthrough arrived with the unforgettable character Q in Star Trek: The Next Generation. This role quickly established de Lancie as a fan favorite across the science fiction landscape.

Early Life and Education

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, John de Lancie grew up in a household steeped in classical music with his oboist father, John de Lancie, Sr. His French mother, Andrea, also fostered a rich home environment.

By age twelve, he had overcome dyslexia, an early struggle that led a teacher to recommend acting. He honed his craft at Kent State University and later earned a BFA from the prestigious Juilliard School.

Notable Relationships

Currently, John de Lancie is married to actress Marnie Mosiman, whom he wed in 1984. Their long-standing union has been a consistent presence in his public life.

They share two sons, Keegan de Lancie and another son, both grown. The couple maintains a relatively private family life.

Career Highlights

John de Lancie achieved widespread recognition portraying the omnipotent character Q across multiple Star Trek series. This iconic role, starting in Star Trek: The Next Generation, spanned decades and numerous iterations of the franchise.

Beyond acting, he co-founded Alien Voices with Leonard Nimoy, producing audio dramas of classic science fiction. De Lancie also writes novels and directs operas, showcasing his diverse artistic ventures.

Signature Quote

“I don’t exist any more than the thousands of other gods that humans have created, worshipped, and died for since the beginning of time.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
39 Funny Images of Dogs With Eyebrows
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Make Handmade Jewelry From Polymer Clay
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My Trained Bunny Jūris
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Casper Van Dien Pitches a Starship Troopers TV Show
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2021
Doctor Who Season 12
What we Learned from The New Doctor Who Season 12 Trailer
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2019
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “Last Outpost” on Discovery
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2018