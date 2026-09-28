Jim Caviezel: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jim Caviezel
September 26, 1968
Mount Vernon, Washington, US
58 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Jim Caviezel?
Jim Caviezel is an American actor known for bringing intense focus to complex dramatic characters. This solemn screen presence has earned the veteran performer immense respect and a highly distinguished reputation throughout his decades in the entertainment industry.
He achieved massive international fame playing Jesus Christ in the landmark movie The Passion of the Christ. The independent project became a global phenomenon and showcased his powerful ability to convey silent agony. Supporters frequently praise his piercing blue eyes and calm demeanor during tense press events.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in a tight-knit Catholic household shaped Jim Caviezel’s early years. His mother was a former stage actress and his chiropractor father raised the family in Conway, Washington alongside four athletic siblings.
Athletic dreams dominated his time at Burien Kennedy High School. He played star basketball there and at Bellevue College before a foot injury shifted his focus toward university theatrical productions.
Notable Relationships
For nearly three decades, Jim Caviezel has shared a quiet life with Kerri Browitt Caviezel. The couple married in 1996 after meeting on a blind date, maintaining a highly supportive partnership focused on shared faith.
Together, they adopted three children from China, all of whom had previously survived cancer diagnoses. The actor remains a devoted father, often speaking about how adopting Bo, Lyn, and David transformed his perspective on love.
Career Highlights
Critical acclaim followed Caviezel’s breakout performance in the war film The Thin Red Line. He later earned global prominence with his portrayal of Jesus Christ, while also starring for five seasons as John Reese in the television hit Person of Interest.
Advocacy projects and faith-based films have increasingly defined his professional choices in recent years. This shift culminated in the surprise box office blockbuster Sound of Freedom, where he portrayed former federal agent Tim Ballard fighting child exploitation.
Signature Quote
Love is a decision. It is about what you do, not just how you feel.
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