Jeremy Sisto: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jeremy Sisto
October 6, 1974
Grass Valley, California, US
52 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Jeremy Sisto?
Jeremy Sisto is an American actor known for bringing a calm intensity to his characters. He easily transitions between complex dramatic television figures and memorable film roles, earning a reputation for exceptional versatility over his three-decade career.
He first captured major public attention playing the wealthy teenager Elton in the comedy Clueless. This breakthrough role launched his career, and fans frequently recognize him by his deep baritone voice.
Early Life and Education
Born in Grass Valley, California, Jeremy Sisto grew up in a creative, artistic household. His mother worked as an actress and his jazz musician father filled their home with bohemian energy before his parents divorced.
He later relocated to Chicago, where his passion for dramatic performance quickly took root. Studying at the Francis W. Parker School, the young talent focused entirely on theater before briefly attending university.
Notable Relationships
A steady long-term relationship has defined the actor’s personal life after his early experiences with romance. He married Addie Lane in 2009, having previously been married to actress Marisa Ryan during his early years.
The actor shares two children with Lane, with whom he maintains a stable family home in California. Their daughter and son occasionally join him at industry events, reflecting his focus on a grounded family dynamic.
Career Highlights
Jeremy Sisto established an enduring television presence with roles in several major dramas. He gained critical praise as Billy Chenowith in Six Feet Under and later portrayed Detective Cyrus Lupo for three seasons on Law & Order.
Beyond acting, Sisto expanded his career by writing and producing independent film projects. He co-wrote and starred in the comedy Break Point, while also providing voice work for major animated films like Frozen II.
These versatile performances have earned him multiple award nominations and widespread professional respect. To date, Sisto has secured nominations from the Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice Awards, cementing his status in modern television.
Signature Quote
“All I know is that once you have children, you put them before anything you’re feeling or going through.”
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