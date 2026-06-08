Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Office Romance’ Scars Viewers With Unexpected Graphic Scene

Office Romance has sparked backlash after viewers were blindsided by a graphic scene many felt was wildly out of place in the otherwise lighthearted rom-com.
While much of the buzz surrounding the Jennifer Lopez-led film centered on her rumored off-screen romance with co-star Brett Goldstein, online conversation has quickly shifted to a shocking moment that left audiences stunned.
Social media has since been flooded with reactions, with some viewers calling the scene “traumatizing” and questioning how it made its way into a feel-good romantic comedy.
A graphic scene from Jennifer Lopez’s Office Romance went viral
Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Office Romance stars Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz, the CEO of Air Cruz, whose strict anti-fraternization policy is tested after a British lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower (Brett Goldstein), starts working for her.
The film was released on June 5, with many viewers tuning in for Lopez and Goldstein’s chemistry. However, some were caught off guard by a graphic scene that appears well past the midway point of the 115-minute film.
On X, one viewer urged others to “watch what happens at the 1 hour 20 minute mark.”
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Office Romance!
Image credits: Netflix
The timestamp refers to a scene in which Sydney Bloom, Jackie’s trusted assistant, discovers her boss’s affair with Daniel.
Sydney, played by Betty Gilpin, is nine months pregnant, and her water suddenly breaks during the scene. As a result, Daniel is forced to guide her through childbirth, leading to the graphic depiction of a baby emerging from Sydney’s private parts, which are completely exposed.
Fans stunned by Office Romance’s unexpected childbirth scene
Image credits: Netflix
The original post, urging users to check out the moment, garnered more than 14 million views. A clip later surfaced online and quickly amassed more than 2.5 million views within hours.
Editor’s note: The clip below may be distressing for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.
Many viewers reacted with surprise and discomfort as they shared their thoughts on the platform.
“Yuck, it’s gross…why did they even film it?” one user asked.
A second person wrote, “Watching Betty Gilpin give birth was NOT on my agenda. Mid movie.”
“They’re calling it the boldest filmmaking choice of the decade,” a third jokingly added.
Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Despite the backlash, Netflix included a warning for explicit content before the film begins. In an interview with Variety, Gilpin confirmed she filmed the scene with prosthetic private parts and an animatronic baby.
Some viewers argued that the backlash was overblown and that the scene was far less scandalous than critics suggested.
One viewer wrote, “The responses are so dramatic for something pretty tame.”
“It’s a woman giving birth, btw, big whoop,” another said.
Office Romance emerges as a streaming hit despite poor reviews
Image credits: Netflix
The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike upon release. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently holds a critics’ rating of 50% and an audience score of 51%.
Despite its middling reviews, the Lopez-starrer topped Netflix’s global movie chart during its first week on the platform and reportedly ranked No. 1 in 65 countries.
Ahead of the release, Lopez and Goldstein generated significant buzz thanks to their on-screen chemistry, fueling real-life dating rumors.
Image credits: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
However, Lopez shut down the speculation during an appearance on the Today show last week.
“There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” she joked.
Office Romance is currently streaming on Netflix.
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