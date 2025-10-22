Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Accuses Her Of Cheating In Explosive Instagram Rant

Jennifer Lopez may have ignited a firestorm after sharing candid reflections on love and heartbreak during a recent Howard Stern interview.
Her first husband, Ojani Noa, recently lashed out on Instagram on October 17, accusing the superstar of hypocrisy and infidelity.
Noa, 51, who was married to Lopez from 1997 to 1998, insisted he had been faithful and supportive during their marriage, but Lopez was allegedly did not reciprocate his efforts.
JLo recently claimed that she never really felt loved over the course of her four marriages
Image credits: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
During her appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Lopez, 56, reflected on her experiences with love, according to the New York Post.
When Stern asked, “Do you think you’ve truly been loved?” she paused and responded, “No,” while adding that she has truly loved others.
Image credits: jlo
“What I learned, it’s not that I’m not lovable, it’s that they’re not capable… They don’t have it in them,” Lopez said.
“And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it.”
Image credits: The Howard Stern Show
Unfortunately, Lopez stated that sometimes, “I didn’t love myself.”
While Lopez’s comments about her past marriages could be seen as the award-wining singer admitting that she was the cause of some of her relationships’ issues, her words have been taken very negatively by her first husband, former model Ojani Noa, according to a report from Parade.
Image credits: The Howard Stern Show
Lopez and Noa met in 1996 and were married in February 1997, but they got divorced 11 months later, according to the NY Post.
In a comment last year following Lopez’ split with fourth husband Ben Affleck, Noa noted that he had “no bad feelings” towards the singer.
“I would always be her friend. I sympathize with both of them because divorce is hard,” he said at the time.
Ojani Noa fired back against JLo’s comments, accusing her of infidelity and hypocrisy
In an Instagram post, Noa went on a pointed tirade against Lopez, stating that their marriage had failed because of her.
“Stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card,” Noa wrote in his Instagram post.
“The problem (is) not us. Not me. The problem (is) you. You (are) the one who couldn’t keep it in your pants.
“You have been ‘loved’ a few times,” Noa added. “You have been married 4 times. And have had countless relationships in between.”
Image credits: Ron Galella/Getty Images
Noa went on to assert that he had been honest and devoted throughout their brief marriage. “I’m an amazing, loving person, great human being. Honest, faithful to you, never lied, never (misbehaved), never cheated on you,” he wrote. “I was good to you. I’m too good of a (man) for you.”
Noa further claimed that he had left his family and job to support Lopez’s early Hollywood career, only to allegedly watch her choose stardom over their marriage.
Image credits: The Howard Stern Show
“You chose fame and fortune moving apart of our relationship. You decided to lie, to cheat on me and even though I stayed. I even tried to keep the marriage going and alive.
“You begged me to keep the marriage intact to avoid bad press caring more about you. You wanted to continue cheating and lying. I couldn’t stay anymore and deal with the constantly lying,” Noa alleged.
The former model ended his post by alleging that Jo’s infidelity was ultimately what drove him to seek divorce. “That’s why I left you. That’s why I divorced you,” he said.
“Tell the truth for once. Let people know you are the problem. You should be embarrassed, ashamed of yourself.”
Lopez opened up to Howard Stern about love, heartbreak, and career regrets
Apart from discussing her past marriages, Lopez also told Howard Stern that her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, 53, ended up sparking a spiritual journey and deep self-reflection.
“When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she said, adding that she had a religious and addiction coach, as well as several therapists to help her figure out her issues.
Image credits: ojaninoa1
She said that the experience taught her that “the core of the thing is you, it’s nobody else,” and that she now feels “comfortable and good in being myself, all the good parts and all the kind of complicated things.”
Lopez also reflected on her career choices, revealing she regretted turning down the lead role in the 2002 thriller Unfaithful. “At the time, I thought the script wasn’t good,” she said. “But he (Lyne) turned it into something great.”
Lopez has been married four times: Ojani Noa from 1997–1998, Cris Judd from 2001–2003, Marc Anthony from 2004–2014, and Ben Affleck from 2022–2024. She also dated Alex Rodriguez from 2017 to 2019.
Affleck has spoken about their breakup, saying that there was “no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue” behind the split. He explained that it was simply a story of “people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.”
Netizens shared their thought on Ojani Noa’s allegations against Jennifer Lopez on social media
