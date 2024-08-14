Jenna Bush Hager Playfully Roasts Hoda Kotb Over Tom Cruise Meeting Outfit

Published: 2:47 PM PDT, August 12, 2024
Hoda Kotb’s recent encounter with Tom Cruise at the 2024 Paris Olympics has provided plenty of entertainment, particularly thanks to her Today show co-host Jenna Bush Hager.
The Memorable Snap in Paris
Kotb, celebrating her 60th birthday, recounted her chance meeting with Cruise during the opening ceremony of the summer games in France. Her excitement was palpable in the photo where she wore a rain poncho and beamed while standing next to the Mission Impossible star.
Savannah Guthrie, Kotb’s co-anchor who was also present, lauded her colleague’s quick thinking with:
If there was a gold medal for getting the shot, the poncho, soaking wet Tom Cruise shot was the shot of the Olympics.
A Hilarious Exchange
The amusing moment didn’t end there. After the photo went viral, Kotb described how she instinctively dashed for Cruise. She humorously recounted:
I didn’t know what happened, I blacked out and then I had a picture.
Her co-anchors couldn’t help but add their own humorous takes on the situation. Jenna Bush Hager’s playful comment on Instagram was particularly standout when she wrote:
In your dream were you wearing a poncho?.
Bush Hager’s Unforgettable Roast
Bush Hager didn’t stop at Instagram. During an episode of their show, she ribbed Kotb saying, “You look like a condom.” The roast was all in good spirit and added to their dynamic on-screen camaraderie.
This playful exchange reveals the strong bond between Kotb and Bush Hager. While Kotb enjoyed her moment of celebrity interaction blissfully unaware of her rain-soaked attire’s comparison by her co-host.
A Birthday to Remember
Kotb continues to relish this memorable period as she recently reunited with her daughters after her time abroad for the Olympics and celebrated turning 60 among friends and family. Reflecting on this life milestone, she expressed feeling rejuvenated and looking forward to what lies ahead:
I feel like I’m blooming, I feel like I’m repotting… It feels like something new is happening with me and I didn’t know what 60 was gonna feel like.
Kotb is clearly embracing this new decade with enthusiasm.
