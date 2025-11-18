“Jealous” Dave Grohl Thinks Wife Jordyn “Flirted” With Her “Hot Tennis Coach,” Insider Reveals

Dave Grohl was allegedly “jealous” of his wife’s “flirty” relationship with her tennis coach.
The Foo Fighters frontman revealed last week that he had fathered a child out of wedlock with an unidentified woman.
In the months leading up to the announcement, Dave had been accusing his wife, Jordyn Blum, of having a romantic connection with her “hot” coach, Christopher Crabb, in an attempt to downplay his own infidelity, a source told the DailyMail.
“They’ve had arguments about him, and Dave thinks they’ve flirted. Jordyn has told him he’s crazy to even think that. But Dave has persisted,” the source said.
“Jordyn now believes that Dave has been trying to detract from his own indiscretions by accusing her.”
Jordyn, who has been training with Christopher for years, reportedly gets tennis lessons three times a week near her family home.
Christopher also coaches other celebrities, including Steve Carell, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Hilary Duff, and Zach Braff, at his property in Tarzana, Los Angeles.
Jordyn was featured in one of Christopher’s social media posts from 2022 in which the coach referred to her as a “great student” and said she’s a “really solid” player, the outlet added.
The former Nirvana drummer is also one of his students.
In July, Christopher posted a photo of Jordyn and Dave together at Wimbledon, writing, “So excited to see my students, Dave and Jordyn. They always look stylish on and off the tennis court.”
The insider clarified that Jordyn and Christopher have never had a romantic connection.
Last Tuesday (September 10), the rocker announced that he had been unfaithful to his wife of over twenty years.
“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote on Instagram.
“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.
“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together,” the Everlong singer concluded.
Dave and Jordyn share three daughters: 18-year-old Violet Maye, 15-year-old Harper Willow, and 10-year-old Ophelia Saint.
The two met at a West Hollywood bar in 2001. At the time, Jordyn was working as a producer for MTV.
“When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates, and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,” Dave told Elle Magazine.
“After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.'”
The musician was previously married to photographer Jennifer Youngblood for three years. They divorced due to his “admitted infidelities,” according to The Guardian.
Louise Post from the band Veruca Salt, whom he dated afterward, also accused Dave of cheating on her with several women.
In 2018, while married to Jordyn, the 55-year-old is alleged to have gotten close to adult content website founder Annaliese Neilsen, sources told The Post.
Former roommate Tyler Ammons said the pair were getting cozy on the sofa. “It was very weird. They were very close on the couch. I obviously knew who he was when I walked in.
“I felt uncomfortable knowing he has family and children, and I left.”
Annaliese has denied these claims and insists that she never dated the rocker.
