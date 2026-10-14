Jay Pharoah: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jay Pharoah
October 14, 1987
Chesapeake, Virginia, US
39 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Jay Pharoah?
Jay Pharoah is an American comedian and actor celebrated for his spot-on celebrity impressions. He honed his mimicry in local Virginia venues before viral impression videos on YouTube launched his career into national television spotlights.
He rose to national fame after joining Saturday Night Live in 2010 as a featured performer. His memorable Barack Obama impersonation solidified his success, and devoted fans call his performances electrifying.
Early Life and Education
Early encouragement from his father shaped the childhood of comedian Jay Pharoah. Growing up in Chesapeake, Virginia, he entered a local talent competition at six after imitating Gilbert Gottfried’s voice from the movie Aladdin.
Classroom comedy at Indian River High School inspired several of his future recurring characters. He later earned two associate degrees from Tidewater Community College before pursuing full-time stand-up comedy across regional venues.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decade, Jay Pharoah has maintained a low-profile romantic life away from red carpets. The stand-up comic occasionally jokes about his dating experiences during stage routines, though he rarely names former partners publicly.
He has no children and currently remains focused on his touring stand-up career. Pharoah keeps his present personal affairs private while continuing to build his television and film projects.
Career Highlights
Saturday Night Live launched Jay Pharoah into mainstream comedy during his six-season tenure. He earned widespread praise for portraying President Barack Obama, Denzel Washington, and Kanye West, cementing his reputation as a master impressionist.
He expanded into film roles and hosted the game show The Quiz with Balls. Pharoah headlined screen projects like White Famous and The Blackening while also voicing animated characters in Sing and The Mitchells vs. the Machines.
He released popular comedy specials including Can I Be Me? and Jared. Rolling Stone ranked him among the top performers in sketch television history, cementing Pharoah as a standout talent in contemporary entertainment.
Signature Quote
“I think everybody has a talent, but you’ve got to find out what it is, and once you find out what it is, you work at it.”
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