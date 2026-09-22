After Pink Lost Fan Support Over Scandalous Posts, Javier Bardem Makes Bold Public Move Against Her

Pink probably did not expect one Instagram repost to turn into a major celebrity controversy, but the backlash has now reached far beyond social media.
The singer came under fire after sharing a post criticizing Macklemore’s pro-Palestinian remarks during Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour, prompting calls for her to lose her role as a UNICEF ambassador.
Now, Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem has publicly backed the campaign against her, sharing multiple posts urging people to sign a petition calling for Pink’s removal.
A petition calling for the Just Give Me A Reason hitmaker’s removal as a UNICEF ambassador has gained major attention online
The controversy began after Macklemore performed at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey while opening for Ed Sheeran on September 4 and 5.
During his set, the rapper wore a keffiyeh, displayed related imagery on the stadium screens, and repeatedly expressed support for Palestine.
His remarks quickly became controversial, with some people praising him for using his platform to speak about human rights and others criticizing the decision to bring political messaging into a concert.
Pink reportedly reshared an Instagram post from StopAntisemitism that criticized Macklemore’s performance and called for him to apologize.
The post also called on concertgoers to seek refunds.
The pop singer faced criticism from people who felt she was attempting to dismiss or silence Macklemore’s message.
The backlash grew even more intense after Macklemore was removed from the remaining dates of Sheeran’s U.S. tour on September 14.
The promoter said venues had indicated they would not allow concerts to proceed with him on the lineup, while Sheeran later clarified that the decision was not his.
As Javier Bardem backed the petition, not everyone agreed that the move against Pink would actually help the cause
Pink eventually responded to the criticism with a lengthy statement explaining that the repost did not fully represent her own wording or position.
“A repost isn’t a statement, and a meme isn’t a spine,” she wrote, acknowledging that she should have explained her own views instead of simply amplifying somebody else’s post.
In her statement, Pink emphasized that she was not objecting simply to Macklemore saying “Free Palestine.”
The singer said she was reacting to how he delivered his remarks and to his past controversy over an antisemitic costume, which Macklemore apologized for in 2014.
Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Pink said that history influenced how she interpreted his more recent comments.
“Of course I don’t speak for Israel, or for any government,” she wrote, before saying that Palestinians deserve a future that honors their humanity and aspirations.
Pink also pointed to her decade-long work with UNICEF, saying she had spent years advocating for children regardless of where they were born or what conflict surrounded them.
She said she had worked directly with children through the organization rather than simply discussing humanitarian issues online.
Pink also described the backlash as particularly personal because of her identity as a Jewish mother.
“What I need is to be able to say, as a Jewish mom, ‘that scared me, and it scared people I love,’” Pink wrote.
Her explanation did little to end the controversy, however.
The debate soon shifted from what Pink had said about Macklemore to whether she should continue representing UNICEF.
Pink is facing intense backlash after criticizing Macklemore’s pro-Palestinian segment during an Ed Sheeran concert
A Change.org petition calling for Pink to be removed from her UNICEF ambassador role was launched amid the backlash.
The petition argues that UNICEF ambassadors should represent children regardless of nationality or political affiliation and claims Pink’s comments conflict with those expectations.
It specifically calls on UNICEF to reconsider her position and remove her as a Goodwill Ambassador.
As of this writing, the petition has garnered more than 167,000 signatures from supporters.
The campaign became significantly more high-profile when Javier Bardem publicly joined the criticism.
The Oscar-winning actor reportedly shared several posts to his Instagram Stories on Monday, September 21, encouraging his followers to support the petition seeking Pink’s removal.
While Bardem’s support for the petition attracted plenty of attention, some people online questioned what removing Pink from UNICEF would actually accomplish.
Pink explained why the rapper’s remarks made her uncomfortable and defended her decision to speak out
One commenter asked, “I will keep asking this until someone gives me a legitimate answer: how does a petition removing Pink as UNICEF ambassador helping Palestine?”
Another person was more cynical about Bardem’s involvement, writing, “It does make Javier Bardem look good tho. Boosting his popularity and his bank account.”
Others defended Pink by pointing to her previous humanitarian work.
One person said, “It’s only a humiliation ritual for them. Pink has supported No Kid Hungry for over a decade, has worked in multiple continents, held fundraisers and lead important campaigns for UNICEF, but none of that matters for the keyboard warriors that do nothing.”
Another commenter directly questioned Bardem’s own record, writing, “What has Javier Bardem ever done to help kids in hunger? Yeah, right.”
While some people support the petition and Bardem’s decision to amplify it, others believe Pink’s broader charitable work should be considered before judging whether she belongs in a UNICEF role.
Pink has not publicly responded to the petition itself, nor have her representatives issued a formal statement about the campaign to remove her.
“Pink thinks this is merely a political conflict. She needs to be held accountable and know her career isn’t untouchable,” one netizen wrote
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