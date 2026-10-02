“Dr. Jane Goodall’s Legacy Lives On”: Saved Gorilla Bili Finds Home After Years Of Recovery

As the world continues to miss one of its greatest wildlife protectors, a touching reminder shows that her remarkable work lives on. Exactly one year after the passing of Dr. Jane Goodall, the iconic primatologist who dedicated her life to understanding and protecting nature, her legacy is taking steps forward (quite literally) across the globe.
This young gorilla’s second chance at life honors Dr. Jane Goodall’s extraordinary legacy.
Rescued from illegal traffickers in Nigeria, infant female gorilla Bili arrives safely at the Republic of the Congo’s Tchimpounga sanctuary
Rescued from illegal wildlife traffickers in 2023 when she was just a few months old, Bili received initial, life-saving care at the Pandrillus Foundation’s Drill Ranch in Nigeria. Now, she has been safely relocated to Tchimpounga, the largest chimpanzee sanctuary on the African continent, where she will get the chance to live out her life in the wild alongside another rescued gorilla.
For Bili, this relocation represents far more than just a change of scenery: it’s a second chance at being a gorilla. After surviving the trauma of poaching at such a young age, the sweet, resilient youngster is now learning to thrive in a natural forest environment, as he discovers the joys of climbing, foraging, and bonding with her fellow rescued companion. Her playful curiosity and growing confidence are a powerful testament to nature’s resilience when given a safe space to heal.
Jay Brand (not the actual photo)
From Nigeria to the Republic of the Congo: it took an international village across borders to bring Bili to her new safe haven
Jay Brand (not the actual photo)
Behind this high-stakes rescue was an extraordinary global team effort, uniting conservationists, international logistics partners, and government authorities across borders. Bili’s journey spanned a 22-hour road trip through Nigeria and a dedicated cargo flight managed by DHL Express and the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, complete with a custom crate and constant care from her veterinarian and caregiver. Looking ahead, experts hope her rehabilitation at Tchimpounga is only the beginning, with plans to eventually reintroduce Bili into the wild at the Lesio-Louna Gorilla Reserve.
Founded by Goodall in 1992, the Tchimpounga sanctuary sits nestled in the lush forests near Pointe-Noire, serving as a vital safe haven for more than 150 chimpanzees and other African wildlife rescued from the illegal pet and bushmeat trades.
Delphine Bruyere (not the actual photo) / Jane Goodall sanctuary of Tchimpounga
Honoring Dr.Jane Goodall’s lifetime driven by groundbreaking discovery, chimpanzee advocacy, and relentless hope
U.S. Department of State/public domain
Born in London in 1934, Goodall’s groundbreaking observations at Tanzania’s Gombe Stream Reserve in the 1960s shattered long-held scientific beliefs by discovering that chimpanzees make tools and display complex emotional bonds. She expanded her purpose by founding the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977 and the global Roots & Shoots youth program in 1991, spending her life traveling tirelessly as a UN Messenger of Peace and an unwavering voice of hope.
To mark the one-year anniversary of her passing, supporters are honoring her through the global “Hike for Hope” from October 1 through October 4, encouraging people everywhere to step into nature. Moments like Bili’s rescue prove that the legacy of Goodall’s life work continues to spread, proving her gentle spirit lives on through every life saved inside the sanctuaries she built.
Follow Us