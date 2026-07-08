Jaden Smith: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jaden Smith: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jaden Smith

July 8, 1998

Malibu, California, US

28 Years Old

Cancer

Jaden Smith: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jaden Smith?

Jaden Christopher Syre Smith is an American actor, rapper, and artist known for his genre-fluid creative expressions. He confidently navigates both music and film, often challenging traditional norms.

His breakout came with the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness, where he starred alongside his father, earning critical acclaim for his performance. The role established him as a talented young actor.

Early Life and Education

Jaden Christopher Syre Smith was born on July 8, 1998, in Malibu, California, to acclaimed actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. He grew up alongside his older half-brother, Trey, and younger sister, Willow, immersed in a creative household.

He attended the New Village Leadership Academy before being homeschooled, which allowed him to balance his education with early career demands. An early interest in martial arts also shaped his versatile skills.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Jaden Smith’s public life, including relationships with Sarah Snyder, Odessa Adlon, and Sab Zada. His connection with Sab Zada was his longest, spanning from late 2020 to August 2024.

Smith has no children and has not publicly confirmed a new partner since his separation from Zada.

Career Highlights

Jaden Smith achieved early success in film, notably starring in the 2006 drama The Pursuit of Happyness alongside his father. His portrayal earned him an MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Performance and established his acting talent.

He expanded into music, releasing his debut studio album Syre in 2017, and collaborated on the quintuple platinum single “Never Say Never” with Justin Bieber. Smith also founded the sustainable bottled water company Just Water.

Smith has collected various accolades, including a Teen Choice Award, a Young Artist Award, and two NAACP Image Awards, cementing his presence across entertainment.

Signature Quote

“All the rules in this world were made by someone no smarter than you. So make your own.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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